Corrie's Lauren Bolton suspended from café amid theft claims

Coronation Street's Lauren Bolton faces losing her job next week, after she is suspected of stealing money from the café.

As the week begins, Shona Platt is sick of her colleague Lauren constantly being on her phone while at work at Roy's Rolls.

When Shona later catches Lauren at the precinct rather than at her call centre job, a guilty Lauren makes out that she swapped her shift - but it appears that she may be up to something.

Later in the week, Lauren presents Max Turner with a new watch to thank him for everything that he's done for her. While Max is bowled over by the gesture, he worries that Lauren has spent too much on the watch.

Lauren claims that she has been given a promotion at the call centre, and is now earning enough to afford the gift.

Max's girlfriend Sabrina Adetiba later corners Lauren, telling her that she was out of order buying Max a watch and that she needs to stop playing games.

At the end of the day, Bernie Winter counts the day's takings at the café and realises that the till is £80 short.

Later in the week, Max returns the watch to Lauren and explains that he can't accept it as it's too generous a gift. Shona listens in, starting to become suspicious.



In the café, Bernie tells Shona about the missing money from the till. Shona is quick to confront Lauren, accusing her of stealing from Roy's to buy the watch. Lauren is even more horrified when Shona suspends her.

However, Lauren then announces to Shona that she doesn't need the job anymore anyway as she has a rich boyfriend.

Later on, Max and Sabrina head round to Lauren's flat with cake and cider. Is there more going on with Lauren than meets the eye?

Corrie's producer Iain MacLeod recently confirmed that Lauren has a long-term future on the soap, after first being introduced as part of Max's far-right extremism storyline last year.

"There's definitely more to come from her. She'll have quite a big role to play next year," he confirmed.

He added that viewers will "see a complexity to her character that maybe we weren't aware of", saying: "There is more to come from Lauren as Roy's next project and in her own right."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

