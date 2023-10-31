Corrie's first look as Paul Foreman receives devastating news

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street is lining up a sad storyline for the end of the year concerning Paul Foreman's Motor Neurone Disease (MND) diagnosis.



In upcoming episodes of the ITV soap, Paul is set to receive some terrible news that will alter the course of the next few months. In a chat with his nurse about the progression of his MND, he's told he only has six to 12 months left to live.



In new scenes, Bernie Winter tells the police they will have to wait as she's determined to accompany Paul to see his speech therapist. Concerned about his coughing fits, the therapist insists Paul have an appointment with the MND nurse.



ITV

Meanwhile, Billy Mayhew is delighted when the bishop tells him he's ready to lift his suspension so he can go back to work. However, his happiness is short-lived as he receives a call from Bernie, who's at the hospital with Paul.

Billy is informed Paul doesn't have long left to live and that the next Christmas could be their last together.

Speaking about the storyline, Corrie producer Iain MacLeod explained how the soap is making sure to portray the illness as accurately as possible, showing Paul's progression in details.

ITV

"We're taking great care to show that in as much detail as we can, because as a soap we're in a position to do that," MacLeod said.

"We're not a drama where you have 90 minutes to tell a two-year decline – you can show the day-to-day progression of illnesses like Paul's."



Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Coronation Street has been working on Paul's storyline with support from the MND Association , which focuses on improving access to care, research and campaigning for people affected by motor neurone disease.

The charity's helpline MND Connect (0808 802 6262) is available Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, and 7pm to 10.30pm. Calls are free.



