Corrie's Ed and Ronnie Bailey risk backlash in Rovers plot

Coronation Street's Ed and Ronnie Bailey will face the wrath of residents next week, as they get involved in the battle over The Rovers Return.

The pub's future has been up in the air after it was closed by new owner Waterfords, which had bought out the Newton & Ridley brewery.

The pub has been shut ever since, awaiting a major refurbishment – but things could be about to take another upsetting turn.

In scenes airing next week, Ronnie reveals that he's had a call from a property developer mate of his who would like builders Ronnie and Ed to oversee the conversion of The Rovers building into flats.

Ed is delighted by the prospect of taking on such a big job, but Debbie Webster warns him that he and his brother will have the whole street against them if they go ahead with the contract.

Later on, Glenda Shuttleworth leads a 'Save the Rovers Campaign' and rallies the troops behind her – as they watch Ed, Ronnie and property developer Luke file out of The Rovers.

Believing that the pub has been sold, Jenny Connor is heartbroken to think that Ronnie has betrayed her. But is there more to the story?

Thankfully, Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod has confirmed to Digital Spy and other media that the pub is "not going to stay closed for that long" – but its reopening is going to be far from simple.

"Somebody will do something that is, at best, naughty, at worst, slightly criminal to get their hands on the keys to the pub and reopen it," he teased. "So it will reopen, but the reopening of it will be based on this slightly shaky foundation of a criminal act."

He added: "We didn't want it to just open up again and it was like nothing had ever happened. We wanted it to open up with this kind of buried bomb underneath it that we will explode later in [2024]."

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

