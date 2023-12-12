Corrie's Ed Bailey to face a major family backlash at Christmas

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street's Ed Bailey will have to deal with a huge backlash from his family at Christmas, as they finally discover that he has been gambling again.

Ed has managed to keep the resurgence of his historic gambling addiction a secret from most of his family, but his money troubles cause serious issues in the lead-up to Christmas. When Ed's friend Tony gets fed up with waiting for Ed to pay him back the debt he owes him, he barges into the Bailey family home, punches Ed and leaves with the family's Christmas presents in tow.

While Ed makes out that it was a random burglary, the truth will come out as the family try their best to celebrate Christmas in the wake of the drama.

ITV

In scenes that will air in the week commencing Monday, December 25, Ed feels guilty as his family unwraps the few meagre presents that they managed to salvage on Christmas Day.



He only feels worse when he unwraps his own present, a watch inscribed with the words 'For the World's Best Dad. Our Hero'.

Police officer Craig Tinker later calls at No.3 and admits that they have been unable to trace the supposed burglar who took the family's presents.

Things may be about to look up for Ed when his daughter Dee-Dee's boyfriend, Joel Deering, calls at the builder's yard and tells Ed that he has a wealthy client who is looking for a decent and honest builder, and he'll put in a good word for Ed.

ITV

Later on, Michael's co-workers Sean Tully and Izzy Armstrong present him with a Wendy house for daughter Glory, explaining that they all clubbed together and bought it from a pawn shop.

Michael is surprised when he realises that it's the exact same Wendy house that was stolen from their home. Michael tells Craig about the coincidence, and Craig promises to look into it.

Later in the week, the Bailey family are left reeling when they finally discover that Ed is gambling again and that he has been lying to them all. Michael declares that he wants him gone, while Dee-Dee is furious that both Joel and Ed's brother Ronnie knew about his gambling.

ITV

Todd Grimshaw later finds Ed in the precinct ginnel, with the weight of the world on his shoulders.

Ed confesses to him about his gambling problem, explaining that his family hates him and they don't even know the worst of it...

Ed soon decides to come clean, but how will everyone react to his latest revelation?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

The National Gambling Treatment Service offers free, confidential help for anyone who is worried about their gambling, or someone else's gambling. Call the 24-hour freephone National Gambling Helpline on 0808 802 0133, or visit begambleaware.org. Further information and resources can be found on the Gambling Commission's website.

