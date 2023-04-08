Corrie's Ciarán Griffiths praises major change for Damon

Coronation Street actor Ciarán Griffiths is relishing his character Damon Hay's change of heart.

Starting off as a major Weatherfield baddy, making Nick Tilsley's life a living nightmare, he's now pitching money-making ideas for The Bistro while trying to charm his way into Sarah Barlow's bed.

Opening up about these welcome changes, Griffiths said: "Obviously when Damon came in he was this evil bad guy which is great to play but I actually really enjoyed the scenes where he's making peace with Nick.

"It's nice to see him give Nick a break and take his foot off his head because he's put him through a lot.

"He's going to have to work hard to win back Nick and Leanne's trust and Leanne's going to be hard to crack but I'm enjoying seeing a bit of a different side to him," the former Shameless star added.

Corrie boss Iain MacLeod first teased Damon's nicer side back in February during a trip to the Loose Women studio.

"We've brought him in to put the cat among the pigeons — and he's certainly done that, I think you'd agree," he told the panel.

"But what we're doing over the next few months is seeing that he's got a different side to him. He has got — I wouldn't say a soft centre, but he's got a heart.

"He will try [to change] — after making a really, really big mistake — to try and turn his life around and go straight for a while."



Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

