Corrie's Bernie questioned by police after scam with Shelly

Coronation Street's Bernie Winter will be questioned by the police next week, as her involvement in Shelly Rossington's scam continues.

Last month, Bernie and her son Paul Foreman paid a visit to Paul's new friend Shelly, who he met at a support group for people with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), only to discover that Shelly has been running a scam involving selling on electronics so that she can raise enough money to pay for her carers.

Bernie later secretly returned to Shelly's flat to ask if she could get involved in the scam too, so that she can use the money she makes to fund specialist equipment that Paul will need to use as his MND progresses.

Unfortunately for Bernie, it looks like the game might soon be up, as scenes airing on ITV next week will see the police call at No7 looking for Bernie.

She's concerned when they tell her that they'd like her to answer a few questions regarding a potential fraud investigation involving Shelly.

During questioning at the station, Bernie makes out that she's simply helping a young woman with MND by collecting a few parcels for her.

But the police have a shock revelation for Bernie, which leaves Paul reeling...

This week will see Paul discover the truth about Bernie's involvement in the scam, which will prompt him to visit Shelly to ask her to bring the scam to a halt.

Sadly, while he is making his way over to Shelly's, Paul suffers a bad fall and is unable to get up, while nobody is around to help him.

When Paul first met Shelly, his previous discussion of assisted dying with fiancé Billy Mayhew was revisited, as Shelly assured him that he could talk to her about anything.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Coronation Street has been working on Paul's storyline with support from the MND Association, which focuses on improving access to care, research and campaigning for people affected by motor neurone disease.

The charity's helpline MND Connect (0808 802 6262) is available Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm, and 7pm to 10.30pm. Calls are free.

