Corrie’s Sarah and Jenny in peril as killer Stephen is cornered

Coronation Street’s sinister killer Stephen Reid will turn on those he loves the most when he is cornered and trapped in upcoming scenes on the soap.

Both his niece Sarah (Tina O’Brien) and partner Jenny (Sally Ann Matthews) will be left fighting for their lives after a run-in with Stephen, played by Todd Boyce.

After leaving Tim Metcalfe for dead and defrauding factory Underworld to fund his new life abroad, Stephen has made his getaway and is about to board a flight when he realises he does not have his passport.

Stephen attacks Sarah (ITV)

He is forced to return to the cobbles to confront partner Jenny but she is not alone as Sarah is also there.

With the walls closing in on him, a desperate Stephen hits niece Sarah over the head with a bottle as Jenny confronts Stephen about the crimes he has committed.

He threatens Jenny with a broken bottle and holds her hostage, throwing the wellbeing of both women into question.

Coronation Street continues on ITV and ITVX.