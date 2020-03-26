Corrie and EastEnders stars join Doctors for 20th anniversary

Photo credit: BBC

Letherbridge will be welcoming some familiar faces from soapland this week, as BBC One daytime soap Doctors celebrates its 20th anniversary with a special hour-long episode.

As the team at The Mill Health Centre gear up for today's (March 26) episode, 'A Day in the Life', rival soaps Coronation Street and EastEnders will see some of their former stars switch allegiances to make an appearance.

No stranger to a guest star or two (Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Eddie Redmayne, we're looking at you), Doctors has recruited Corrie's Georgia May Foote and EastEnders' Annette Badland for the occasion.

Georgia May Foote, who played Corrie's Katy Armstrong for five years before leaving in 2015, will star as Gracie Bradshaw, a patient caught in the drama of Doctors' extended episode.

Annette Badland – better known as EastEnders' devious Babe Ruth – will also return to Letherbridge, after making numerous guest appearances across the years.

The soap's executive producer, Mike Hobson, credited Doctors for its "unique ability" to draw in such a starry line-up ahead of the episode (via The Sun).

"We are incredibly lucky to work with such talented guest cast who work alongside our regular cast members," he said. "We have become known for our famous faces with literally hundreds having graced our screens over the past 20 years and we look forward to welcoming many more in the future."



Doctors will air its 20th anniversary episode today (March 26) at 1.45pm on BBC One.

