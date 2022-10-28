Corrie begins extremism storyline as Spider is warned

ITV

Coronation Street spoilers follow.

Coronation Street has kicked off its extremism storyline with Spider getting a frightening warning.

Soap bosses confirmed this week that a long-term storyline will involve teen Max Turner being groomed by Griff Reynolds and a gang of racist thugs secretly operating in Weatherfield.

Friday's (October 28) episode started this plot after Spider had blown off Toyah to go to a secret gig with Griff and his mates. Spider had also managed to get Peter to go along, at Griff's urging.

Described as a mystery band who only announce their shows via social media, the band horrified Peter with racist songs. Peter quickly made an exit and warned Griff to keep away.

Toyah soon found out about the gig so was suddenly having to answer questions about why Spider was supporting a racist band. Spider pretended he hadn't been able to hear the lyrics due to the bad sound system.

Spider couldn't tell the truth – that he's working undercover with the police to bust up an extremist group operating in Weatherfield, and so he has to keep Griff on side for now.

Later, Spider turned up at the band's flat to a hostile reaction due to him having gone after Peter earlier, so he talked his way around the situation by claiming he'd only run after Peter to keep Toyah keen.

Griff seemed to accept Spider's explanation but offered a frightening threat about what would happen if he found out Spider was lying.

"You cross me though, and you'll wish you stayed with the Wokemeister [Peter]," Griff warned.

Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod is working with Counter Terrorism Policing to ensure authenticity in this issue-based storyline.

If you're concerned about someone who's expressing extremist or hateful views then ACT Early has further information. If you've seen or heard something that could potentially be related to terrorism, then report via www.gov.uk/ACT or call 0800 789 321.

If you've been affected by racism and racist hate crime, then organisations including the Equality and Advisory Support Service (EASS), the Monitoring Group, Stand Against Racism and Inequality (SARI) and Stop Hate UK are among those which can offer help and support.

