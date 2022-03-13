Corrections and clarifications

• Sam Everingham is global director of the charity Growing Families, not a fertility lawyer (‘I cried when our surrogate escaped into Poland’, 10 March, G2, p4).

• An article, using estimates from Waitrose, said that not selling 70,000 disposable barbecues a year would stop the company generating about 73.5 tonnes of foil and 11.2 tonnes of shrink-wrap plastic (Aldi and Waitrose stop disposable BBQ sales, 10 March, p23). Those savings were too high by a factor of 10.

• Other recently amended articles include:

