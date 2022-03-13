Corrections and clarifications

• Sam Everingham is global director of the charity Growing Families, not a fertility lawyer (‘I cried when our surrogate escaped into Poland’, 10 March, G2, p4).

• An article, using estimates from Waitrose, said that not selling 70,000 disposable barbecues a year would stop the company generating about 73.5 tonnes of foil and 11.2 tonnes of shrink-wrap plastic (Aldi and Waitrose stop disposable BBQ sales, 10 March, p23). Those savings were too high by a factor of 10.

• Other recently amended articles include:

Russia may pressure Serbia to undermine western Balkans, leaders warn

US hunter fined after trophy photo proves he shot sheep in Canada

Growing up in the 80s meant living in fear of the bomb – now, thanks to Putin, so are today’s teens

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com.

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

