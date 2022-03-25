Corrections and clarifications

Corrections and clarifications column editor
·1 min read

• A review of a novel that imagines the lives of John Wilkes Booth’s parents and siblings said that, while attending a play, Abraham Lincoln was “shot in the head by one of the actors, who … climbed into his box and pulled out a pistol”. Booth was a well-known actor but was not part of the cast, and he entered the presidential box through its door (Background to an assassination, 19 March, Saturday magazine, p73).

• An article about the new play Marvellous, based on the life of Neil Baldwin, placed the New Vic theatre in Stoke-on-Trent. It is actually in neighbouring Newcastle-under-Lyme (Stoke celebrates its irrepressible son of warm welcomes, 12 March, p37).

• Other recently amended articles include:

Dubai ruler to have no direct contact with two children after UK court battle

The 2022 Women’s Six Nations can be the start of something special

London’s Madison Square Garden Sphere gets planning approval

Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies aged 84

Angela Crow obituary

Our Friends in the North still depressingly relevant, says writer

Here’s how to solve the UK energy crisis for the long term – store more power

Google’s ‘dragonscale’ solar-powered roof signals growing demand for sustainable workspaces

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com.

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

Latest Stories

