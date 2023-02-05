Corrections and clarifications
• The American singer Mette was mistakenly described as Swedish (Playlist, 3 February, G2, p2).
• A Ranked! feature on Bee Gees songs said that Spirits (Having Flown) was never released as a single; it was, reaching No 16 in 1980 (20 January, G2, p2).
• Tom Verlaine’s last stage appearances with Television were in 2019, not 2013 as we suggested in his obituary (30 January, Journal, p7).
• Other recently amended articles include:
