Corrections and clarifications

• From April to June there were 9,682 more instances of use of force by the Metropolitan police than in the preceding three months. An article gave this as 59,692; that number was the April-June total (Police use of force rises despite crime falling in lockdown, 30 October, page 4).

• A miscommunication over a change of picture led a caption to misidentify the Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings as the former footballer Paul Elliott (Mings welcomes FA’s new diversity code but warns it is only the start, 28 October, page 38).