Corrections and clarifications

• Noting Dame Helen Ghosh’s 67th birthday (21 February, Journal, p7), we listed her as “former director general, National Trust”. She is now master of Balliol College, Oxford, the first woman to hold that position.

• A photo caption misnamed Kirkgate Market in Leeds as “Kirkdale Market” (Recession narrowly avoided as UK trade deficit with EU hits record high, 11 February, p39).

