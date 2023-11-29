Corrections and clarifications

• EU citizens are generally allowed to stay in the UK for six months without applying for a visa, not for 90 days in any 180-day period as an article said (Fivefold rise in number of EU citizens refused entry to UK since Brexit, 25 November, p36).

• A letter by Richard Barnard of Wivenhoe, Essex, about the lost toy monkey that travelled 600 miles by train, was misattributed to Terry O’Hara of Maghull, Merseyside (25 November, Journal, p6).

