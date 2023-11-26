Corrections and clarifications

• An article said that “from 2028, landlord-owned properties will have to have an energy performance certificate rating of C or better”. In fact this requirement was scrapped by the government in September 2023 (Landlords continue to sell up as buy-to-let loses lustre, 13 November, p29).

• It is the Inland Revenue that collects taxes in New Zealand, not the “Internal Revenue” as an article said (Players hit out over Women’s World Cup tax, 22 November, p40).

