Corrections and clarifications

• A stoppage-time penalty for Poland was left off the scoreline when an article said they were defeated 3-0 by France in the World Cup (Southgate embraces prospect of facing France in last eight, 5 December, p45, later editions).

• It is Elizabeth who is the former spy and arguably the leader of the Thursday Murder Club in Richard Osman’s series of books, rather than Joyce (Presenter, gameshow host, comedian … novelist?, 29 November, G2, p4).

• Other recently amended articles include:

Labour unveils plan to overhaul constitution and replace the Lords

How Gen Z agencies wooed Democratic voters: ‘Young people are nervous to trust politicians’

U2, Clooney, and England training: Monday’s best photos

Risky online behaviour ‘almost normalised’ among young people, says study

Woman accused of lying about rapes admits one charge of perverting course of justice

Stuart Robert told lobbyist not to donate to Angus Taylor fundraising group as ‘it will be declared and it will hurt you’

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com.



You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.