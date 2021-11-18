Corrections and clarifications

Dr Seonaid Anderson | Tōhoku





• The following quote should have been attributed to Dr Seonaid Anderson, not Dr Tammy Hedderly: “I’ve heard of families waiting between two and four years to be seen [by child and adolescent mental health services]” (‘TikTok is not giving people Tourette’s!’, 16 November, G2, page 6).

• We misspelled Japan’s Tōhoku region as Tōhuku (In the driving seat, 12 November, G2, page 17).

• Other recently amended articles include:

Car rented by police causes bomb scare after being parked at London event

‘Free speech warriors’ founded an anti-woke college. But they’re keeping their tenured day jobs

‘What if we just gave up cars?’: Cop26 leaders urged to dream big

India’s huge solar uptake has boosted climate goals, says minister

‘She has invaded all our lives’ – Tong Yang-tze, the artist making calligraphy cool

Country diary: A night-time woodland walk, and the silence is broken

Turns out, Harvard students aren’t that smart after all

I sold my eggs for an Ivy League education – but was it worth it?

Kyle Rittenhouse isn’t crying for those he hurt. His tears, tellingly, are for himself

‘A tipping point’: how poor forestry fuels floods and fires in western Canada