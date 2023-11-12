Corrections and clarifications

• An image captioned as showing protesters in London crossing Waterloo Bridge on 28 October was in fact of a scene on Westminster Bridge (These marches are not about ‘hate’. They are a cry for help, 6 November, Journal, p1).

• A preview of the TV series Payback described the character Cal as Lexie’s “murdered husband”. In fact, Cal is a wealthy criminal, and the dead husband’s name was Jared (1 November, G2, p10).

• Other recently amended articles include:

Tensions high as Germany marks 85th anniversary of Nazi pogrom

Maine shootings: ‘more and more concern’ as search for suspect goes on

‘Every great actor gets really scared’: Todd Haynes on Heath Ledger, Julianne Moore and Cate Blanchett

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com.



You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.