Corrections and clarifications

• Gamal Turawa has asked us to make clear that he was quoting the writer James Baldwin when he said in his Bafta speech: “It took many years of vomiting up the filth I had been taught about myself before I believed I had a right to be here …” (Win for Guardian film, 14 March, p15).

• We misspelled the surnames of the Ukrainian ballet dancers Ivan Kozlov and Ekaterina Kozlova as “Koslov” and “Koslova” respectively (‘We are the lucky ones’…, 15 March, p11).

