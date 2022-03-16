Corrections and clarifications
Gamal Turawa | Ivan Kozlov and Ekaterina Kozlova
• Gamal Turawa has asked us to make clear that he was quoting the writer James Baldwin when he said in his Bafta speech: “It took many years of vomiting up the filth I had been taught about myself before I believed I had a right to be here …” (Win for Guardian film, 14 March, p15).
• We misspelled the surnames of the Ukrainian ballet dancers Ivan Kozlov and Ekaterina Kozlova as “Koslov” and “Koslova” respectively (‘We are the lucky ones’…, 15 March, p11).
• Other recently amended articles include:
