Corrections and clarifications

• We misspelled the name of the Bayern Munich chief executive, Oliver Kahn, as “Khan” (Glory punters, 15 March, p40).

• Ban Ki-moon gave a lecture at the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies, not the University of Oxford (Former UN chief warns UK against fracking as climate crisis intensifies, 14 March, p10 turn from p1).

• An Eyewitness photo showed an anaconda entwined with a caiman, not a crocodile (16 March, p22).

• Other recently amended articles include:

Growing calls in Caribbean to cut ties to monarchy as royals fly out

Macron says UK failing to live up to its ‘grand statements’ on Ukraine refugees

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com.

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.