Corrections and clarifications

• An article on slavery reparations wrongly described Guyana as an island. It also implied that a US bill need only go through the House of Representatives before becoming law, whereas the Senate and president must also approve (The town that finally made reparations a reality, 6 October, page 5, Journal).

• A picture of London’s Marylebone station was mistakenly captioned as being of Waterloo (Lockdown rail usage down to lowest level since 1850s, 9 October, page 35).

• Other recently amended articles include:

