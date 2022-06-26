Corrections and clarifications

• A photo accompanying an article about Rupert Murdoch was captioned as showing him “with his first wife Patricia [Booker] in 1991”. The woman pictured was in fact Murdoch’s second wife, Anna Torv (Wives who went before, 23 June, p11).

• The Indian company Reliance’s telecoms brand is Jio, not “Jia” (Private equity fund joins up with Indian retailer in £5bn bid for Boots, 10 June, p34). And the Boots founder John Boot was a Methodist, not a Quaker.

• Other recently amended articles include:

