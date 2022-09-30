Corrections and clarifications

• An Experience column erred when it said that a 5,000-year-old bone “belonged to a Neanderthal”; the Neanderthals are believed to have died out about 40,000 years ago (I found a human bone in the Thames, 24 September, Saturday magazine, p15).

• Finland was described as “the last EU country that still allows entry to Russians with tourist visas”; at the time it was the last with a Russian land border to do so (Russians queue at borders to avoid military service, 24 September, p46).

• An article (Curse of the crop circle: cost to farms totals £30,000 since 2018, 24 September, p43) was given the wrong byline. It was by Mark Tovey, not Matthew Taylor.

• Other recently amended articles include:

Iran protests: at least 450 arrested in northern province

Arab diplomats urge Liz Truss not to move British embassy to Jerusalem

How the death of a Kurdish woman galvanised women all over Iran

Human rights lawyer in Israeli prison goes on hunger strike

Eighteen Cuban migrants missing after boat sinks during Hurricane Ian

Bank of England intervenes in bond market - as it happened

How can I reduce my pesticide exposure – and is washing fruit and vegetables enough?

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com.



You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.