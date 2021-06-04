Corrections and clarifications

• An article (Bereaved families demand answers over hospital discharge policy, 29 May, page 8) referred to Sheila Lamb, who died of Covid-19 in a care home in London. She died on 2 April 2020, not 2021 as we reported.

• A travel feature described Norwich as the only UK city inside a national park (Eight great city breaks for culture and outdoor fun, 22 May, page 55). St Davids in Wales is inside the Pembrokeshire Coast national park.

• Other recently amended articles include:

Grenfell: councillor was told about cheaper cladding plan before fire

Ai Weiwei accuses curators of rejecting artwork over Julian Assange content

Eve Pitts: the Church of England’s first Black female vicar – and one of its fiercest critics

Media and data firm Thomson Reuters faces pressure to ditch Ice contracts

‘Our society is totally nuts’: Fauci emails lift lid on life in eye of the Covid storm