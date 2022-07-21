Corrections and clarifications
• An article about the Tour de France suggested the last time the Jumbo-Visma team held the yellow jersey was in 2020. It meant to say that was the last time it was held by their team leader; the team last held it earlier in this year’s race, courtesy of rider Wout van Aert (Vingegaard cracks Pogacar and climbs into yellow jersey, 14 July, p40).
• Other recently amended articles include:
Mark Zuckerberg to face deposition over Cambridge Analytica scandal
What Hate Can Do: inside a devastating new exhibition on the Holocaust
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and House colleagues arrested during pro-choice protest
Donald Trump urges golfers to take LIV money despite protests from 9/11 groups
The Guardian view on Colombia’s election: a chance for a change
Why do Britain’s roads melt and its rails buckle in heat?
Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com.
You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.