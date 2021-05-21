Corrections and clarifications

• A recipe for vegan date slices included Rice Krispies. This cereal is not vegan, as it contains lanolin (15 May, Feast, page 10).

• The new Body Shop body butter range, which is vegan, includes an Almond Milk option, not Almond Milk and Honey as we had it in a beauty column (Holy guacamole, 1 May, Weekend, page 43).

• Other recently amended articles include:

The gift of a heron provoked which war? The Weekend quiz

Ethereum cryptocurrency to slash carbon emissions

First-hand stories shed new light on Nazi death marches

Biden’s global corporation tax plan is hugely popular, so why isn’t Britain backing it?

‘This is the most exciting moment I’ve experienced’: the artists changing the face of metal

LeBron’s desperation three lifts Lakers over Warriors in NBA play-in thriller

Atlantis review – strangely upbeat exploration of war-ravaged Ukraine

Rikki Beadle-Blair: the brilliant stage and screen writer who should be a household name