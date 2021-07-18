Corrections and clarifications

• Danyal Hussein, who was convicted of murdering Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry, attended Thomas Tallis comprehensive school in Blackheath, but not that school’s sixth form as we implied in a report (Justice for murdered sisters – and questions for the Met, 7 July, pages 1 and 4). Our coverage of this case should also have given Mina Smallman, the mother of the women, the honorific of “the Ven[erable]” as she is an archdeacon emeritus.

• Other recently amended articles include:

