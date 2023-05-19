Corrections and clarifications

• There are no “spaces for metal detecting” at the Arnside and Silverdale area of outstanding natural beauty in Lancashire (permission must be granted by landowners), nor are lady’s-slipper orchids still found there (From kiss me quick to seaside serenity, 6 May, Saturday magazine, p76). A picture caption also referred to a copper smelting chimney as a lime kiln.

• A recipe for strata with tomatoes and capers referenced the “remaining” onion and bacon mixture instead of just the onion and bacon mixture. It also said to take the dish out of the fridge an hour before serving instead of 75 minutes before (13 May, Feast, p2).

• A TV licence is not needed to listen to BBC Sounds (How to get audiobooks at no cost, 13 May, p50).

• Other recently amended articles include:

‘No one saw this level of devastation coming’: climate crisis worsens in Somalia

Noam Chomsky and Bard College president had financial dealings with Jeffrey Epstein

Royal Mail boss to step down after bitter dispute with unions

Who owns Taco Tuesdays? Taco Bell battles to ‘liberate’ trademarked phrase

How Britain’s unpredictable spring weather can affect migratory birds

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com.



You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.