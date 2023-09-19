Corrections and clarifications

• Helen Steel and David Morris were sued for libel by McDonald’s in 1990, not 1997 as stated in a letter (Can careful Keir win the trust of younger voters?, 15 September, Journal, p5).

• An editing error led us to suggest Manchester City beat Newcastle at St James’ Park last month. The match was played at the Etihad Stadium (Southgate’s Pep talk: England manager fires back over Foden position, 12 September, p38).

• Other recently amended articles include:

Daily Mail owner looks to Middle Eastern backers over Telegraph bid

Doctors’ strike to disrupt care ‘unlike anything seen before’, warn NHS officials

‘Forever chemical’ exposure linked to higher cancer odds in women

Open house days: 10 of the best UK architectural attractions to visit for free

Mosquitoes love me, so I’ve tried all the solutions. These are the best

‘Dancing femininely is the most metal thing’: the young women turning Slipknot into feminist anthems

Depleted uranium munitions: what are they and what risks do they pose?

Sudan conflict: Khartoum landmarks in flames as battles rage across country

Four long-distance, good-value rail trips from the UK to Europe

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com.



You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.