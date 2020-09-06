Corrections and clarifications

• An editorial misspelled the first name of Dr Hermann Hauser, co-founder of the chip-design company Arm, and mistakenly referred to him as Mr Hauser; it also incorrectly stated that he remained an Arm shareholder (Does taking back control mean sovereignty slips from the UK to the US?, 31 August, page 3, Journal).

• A photo purporting to show a lesser spotted woodpecker was actually of a great spotted woodpecker (Eyewitness, 3 September, page 20).

Other recently amended articles include:

Dick Leahy obituary

Hard to pardon: why Tenet’s muffled dialogue is a very modern problem

Workers excluded from UK Covid safety net in choral ‘Les Mis’ plea

‘War on plastic’ could strand oil industry’s £300bn investment