Corrections and clarifications

• A letter said that the 1943 Bengal famine was presided over by “a Tory government”. Though the prime minister, Winston Churchill, was a Conservative, he led a wartime coalition government (When panic is fuelled by a shortage of leadership, 28 September, Journal, page 9).

• Readers may have smelled a rat in the choice of picture that accompanied a Pass notes column on “Toilet rats” (29 September, G2, page 3): the rodent featured was in fact a mouse.

• Other recently amended articles include:

