Corrections and clarifications

• An article about menstruation research said the participants in the trial had “regular periods that lasted 21 to 42 days”. These timeframes were in relation to their menstrual cycles (Cheap Covid drug raises hopes for women who suffer heavy periods, 4 August, page 8).

• The Pension Protection Fund is government-sponsored but is not funded by taxpayers, as we implied (KPMG fined near-record £13m over sale of bed-maker Silentnight, 6 August, page 31).

• Other recently amended articles include:

Rodgers and Hammerstein: cosy box-office bankers or radical trailblazers?