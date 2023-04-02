Corrections and clarifications

• An editorial on the government’s asylum policy (30 March, Journal, p2) omitted to list Albania and Iraq alongside Afghanistan, Eritrea, Syria, Iran and Sudan as the most common countries of origin for people seeking asylum in the UK. Applicants from the latter five countries are those with the highest acceptance rate.

• A production error meant that the Doonesbury cartoon strip published on 3 March was repeated on 31 March (G2, p12).

• Other recently amended articles include:

Three Colours: Blue review – Binoche as charismatic as ever in Kieślowski masterwork

The week in wildlife – in pictures

Decision on bringing forward UK pension age rise to 68 delayed until after election

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com.



You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.