Corrections and clarifications

• In an article about creative tributes to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the caption accompanying a picture of LeBron James apparently wearing a lace collar said: “NBA players were among those to sport lace collars in memory of the late justice.” In fact, no NBA players donned the garment; the image had been doctored by the news satire website Babylon Bee for a spoof article and shared on social media in the mistaken belief the story was true (White collar against a black background: a tribute meme for Ginsburg, 26 September, page 29).

• Other recently amended articles include:

New York Times publishes details of Donald Trump’s tax returns

Republican grandee James Baker will vote for Trump ‘to get conservative judges’, book reveals

Investigation launched after black barrister mistaken for defendant three times in a day

Dozens missing in Oregon as historic fires devastate western US

Kurzarbeit: Germany’s scheme for avoiding unemployment

Monopoly power is running wild. We need tough competition laws to rein it in

Dilyn the dog could be key in virus fight

How to go skiing this winter