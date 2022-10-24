Corrections and clarifications

• Abortion was legalised in Northern Ireland in 2019, not 2018 as article about a new Sinéad O’Connor documentary said; and a protest in New York’s Times Square in which O’Connor CDs were crushed by a steamroller happened in October 1992, not September that year (‘It wasn’t cool, on-trend activism’, 30 September, G2, p6).

• Shehan Karunatilaka’s novel The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida was published in India as Chats with the Dead in 2020, not 2019 (‘Jokes rob the tyrant of power’, 19 October, G2, p6).

• Other recently amended articles include:

