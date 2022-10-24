Corrections and clarifications

• Abortion was legalised in Northern Ireland in 2019, not 2018 as article about a new Sinéad O’Connor documentary said; and a protest in New York’s Times Square in which O’Connor CDs were crushed by a steamroller happened in October 1992, not September that year (‘It wasn’t cool, on-trend activism’, 30 September, G2, p6).

• Shehan Karunatilaka’s novel The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida was published in India as Chats with the Dead in 2020, not 2019 (‘Jokes rob the tyrant of power’, 19 October, G2, p6).

• Other recently amended articles include:

UK asset managers warn of tough times as investors pull or divert cash

After eight rounds, is there space for further EU sanctions on Russia?

ABC news staff hit back at Media Watch over coverage of trans issues

Peak power: hydrogen to be injected into UK station for first time

Carmen Callil, pioneering champion of female writers, dies aged 84

Does Rishi Sunak’s £730m fortune make him too rich to be PM?

Russia threatens to ‘reassess collaboration’ with UN chief over drone inspection

Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for autumn pies

National Grid to pay households more to use off-peak power

Airbnb donates £1.25m to English Heritage to ‘boost heritage tourism’

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com.

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

