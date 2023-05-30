Corrections and clarifications

• The Indian MP Supriya Sule represents the Nationalist Congress party, a minority opposition party, not the Indian National Congress party as an article indicated (Modi opens new parliament building amid boycott by opposition parties, 29 May, p24).

• A report of the Ivor Novello awards neglected to state that the band James were given the PRS for Music icon award (Wet Leg hailed songwriters of the year at Ivor Novello awards, 19 May, p11).

• Other recently amended articles include:

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com.



You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.