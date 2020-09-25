Corrections and clarifications

• In response to a reader problem we said “the DVLA told us it did have a specific bereavement line even prior to Covid-19”. In fact, the DVLA told us it did not have such a phone line (Consumer champions, 19 September, page 45).

• A new £20 monthly scheme at Pret a Manger does not offer “almost unlimited free hot drinks” as we said. It is capped at five a day, across a selection of beverages (Storm in a coffee cup, 19 September, page 12, Weekend).

• An online article about coronavirus, and an accompanying graphic, failed to include a loss of taste and/or smell as one of the common symptoms (Coronavirus symptoms: how to tell if you have a common cold, flu or Covid). The graphic also appeared in two other articles (Why UK Covid testing must be more than just a numbers game and Health official urges people not to flock to ‘heaving’ Blackpool).

• Other recently amended articles include:

