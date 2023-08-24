Corrections and clarifications

• We misnamed Ivan Vera, who was quoted in a feature (Holidaymakers, stay away!, 17 August, G2, p6), as Ivan “Bera”.

• The subheading of a long read article (“Move forward. Flap around a little!”, 10 August, Journal, p6) incorrectly said its author, Diane Mehta, was 60 when she found freedom through learning to swim. In fact, she was, and still is, in her 50s.

• Other recently amended articles include:

‘I was shocked’: Catholic-run public hospitals refuse to provide birth control and abortion

Eels have vanished from critical parts of Somerset Levels, DNA tests show

I travelled the UK and Ireland in an electric car, and what a shocker: nothing went wrong

New Jersey community loses electricity after bird drops fish on to power lines

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com.



You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.