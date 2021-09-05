Corrections and clarifications

• A panel that accompanied an England cricket match report was wrong to list Denis Compton and Michael Vaughan among the captains to have scored the most Test match centuries in a calendar year (Captain fantastic, 27 August, page 46). Both scored six centuries in 1947 and 2002, respectively, but were not captains in those years.

• A TV preview misnamed the Late Night Mash co-host Rachel Parris as Rachel Parrish (2 September, G2, page 10).

Other recently amended articles include:

‘Everything is changing’: the struggle for food as Malawi’s Lake Chilwa shrinks

Pick Up Pintxos, Folkestone: ‘We were spared the life story of the Galician cow’ – restaurant review

The US supreme court is now cruel, partisan – and squandering its moral authority

The end of Geronimo and the last US soldier in Afghanistan: Tuesday’s best photos

Louise King obituary

