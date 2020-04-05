Correctional Service of Canada says 2 inmates in Mission have COVID-19

Two inmates at a prison in Mission, B.C., have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

It says all inmates are in self-isolation to prevent the spread of the virus and cleaning efforts have been ramped up at the minimum security federal institution, which houses about 250 inmates.

The CSC says it is following guidance from public health officials to increase physical distancing, enhance hygiene practices, and have people at the prison self-monitor their health.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We have hygiene measures in place to prevent the spread of viruses, and also cleaning, disinfecting, and proper laundry and waste disposal processes," the CSC said in a statement.

It also said doctors and nurses are available to monitor and assess inmates who develop symptoms. Test results for nine other inmates have come back negative.

All visits to inmates, work releases for inmates, and transfers have been suspended. The CSC has also suspended programming and non-essential work at all prisons.

The two cases in Mission follow two others announced Thursday at the Okanagan Correctional Centre near Oliver, B.C. It was the first outbreak of COVID-19 at a jail in the province.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said on Saturday that there were no additional confirmed infections at that facility.

Union concerned

Meanwhile, the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers says it is concerned about the health of its members who are working in Mission.

It says stocks of personal protection equipment (PPE) are running low.

"PPE requirements to perform our work safely continue to be a source of anxiety among the membership," said a statement from the union.

In a release, the union is asking the CSC to do more at institutions to protect workers and inmates, such as routinely taking peoples' temperatures.

Story continues

It also wants the federal government to provide each federal penitentiary with test kits for essential staff members who are deemed at risk.

The union does not agree with an idea to release some inmates from facilities to try to curb the spread of COVID-19. It says releasing inmates could endanger other Canadians.

The Correctional Service of Canada is keeping a running tally of COVID-19 cases at its institutions.

As of April 3, it said there had been 12 positive tests for COVID-19 at federal correctional institutions across the country. Twenty tests were still pending out of 112.