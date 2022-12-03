CORRECTION: ZeeMee Partners with Super to Give Every ZeeMee User in the US $25 to Jumpstart Savings and Holiday Joy

ZeeMee, Inc.
·4 min read

(This release corrects the release that was posted earlier on December 1st as Super is giving every ZeeMee user in the US $25 and not every college student).

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2022 / ZeeMee, the number one college networking app, today announced a partnership with Super for the launch of SuperCash™, a credit-building card that earns cashback everywhere it's used. During the month of December, new and existing ZeeMee users will get the exclusive opportunity to sign up for SuperCash™ and get $25 for free.

SuperCash is a unique, debt-protecting, cashback card designed for people who are new to banking or otherwise underserved by the traditional financial industry. Most Americans often struggle to build credit safely as they learn to manage their finances. They can easily get buried in fees or accidentally fall into debt. SuperCash™ eliminates those risks, helping people build credit safely, while gaining access to savings, benefits, and rewards. With SuperCash™, ZeeMee users can build credit and earn cashback without worrying about credit checks, minimums, or hidden fees.

"ZeeMee was excited to partner with Super for the SuperCash™ launch given how SuperCash™ rewards are perfect for its users. It totally aligns with how ZeeMee wants to give back to our audience with every partnership that we do," says James Sleeman, Head of Brand Partnerships.

With the holidays rapidly approaching, ZeeMee CEO Vanessa Didyk made a decision to launch the partnership in December, before Christmas, to give every ZeeMee user the financial independence to make holiday purchases or start saving for their future.

"I am so excited about this product and the opportunity for ZeeMee users. We love what Super is doing for people who are just beginning their credit journey. Survey after survey our users tell us that financial literacy and covering expenses are primary concerns and massive sources of anxiety. We have been looking for ways to help through partnership. The $25 gift is absolutely fantastic, but the opportunity to build credit without worrying about credit limits, debt, or hidden fees that come with credit cards is what I was drawn to. We and Super are mission-aligned and thrilled to help people gain financial independence and solvency. This is a great first step," says Didyk.

Once users have SuperCash™, they gain access to the entire Super ecosystem, including SuperTravel, where students can book hotel rooms for Spring Break, a trip home or even a stay abroad…saving up to 50% on hotels worldwide. Even more deals await with SuperShop where they can buy college essentials such as fashion, electronics and more at significantly reduced prices.

"Super's entire mission is making sure everyone is able to enjoy all that life has to offer. Working with ZeeMee is how we can make that a reality for so many of their users who are learning how to prepare for the future," says Cole Kroach, VP of Corporate Development, Super.

WIth ZeeMee's expansion to close to 200 official college partnerships, millions of students signing up to the platform, and unique brand opportunities, the company is excited for 2023 giving back through unique, beneficial partnerships.

For more information on ways your brand can connect with ZeeMee's audience for the 2022-23 semester please contact James Sleeman at james@zeemee.com.

About ZeeMee

ZeeMee is the #1 community app for students heading to college. Millions of students use ZeeMee to make friends, find roommates, chat with college administrators, discover hyper-local events, and plug into life on campus. Connected students thrive and ZeeMee is helping make the connections that matter. In an effort to help more students succeed, ZeeMee partners with colleges across the country, building community for their students and dramatically improving recruitment and retention outcomes. With highly active students at more than 2300 U.S. colleges and universities, ZeeMee is changing the way students find each other and belong, giving every student the opportunity to find their best friends and succeed. ZeeMee is consistently a Top 50 most downloaded app in the App Store, has been featured numerous times as "Hot App of the Week" by Apple, and was recently listed as a Top 3 "New and Noteworthy" app in the Apple App Store. ZeeMee is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

About Super

Super is the technology company at the intersection of fintech and commerce that empowers users to spend less, save more, and build credit - so they can experience more of what life has to offer. Super is home to the best prices on everything from discounted everyday items to great hotel deals - as well as the hub that enables cashback and credit building on every transaction. Super's product offerings include SuperCash, SuperTravel and SuperShop. Super is trusted by over 7 million customers worldwide and has helped them save over $145M to date. Super is backed by Steph Curry and has raised over $100MM USD and surpassed $1B in sales.

SOURCE: ZeeMee, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729981/CORRECTION-ZeeMee-Partners-with-Super-to-Give-Every-ZeeMee-User-in-the-US-25-to-Jumpstart-Savings-and-Holiday-Joy

