CORRECTION: West Bancorporation, Inc. To Announce Quarterly Results, Hold Conference Call

·1 min read
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the press release issued on June 24, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time the access code for the conference call was incorrect. The corrected version is below.

West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA) (the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, will report its results for the second quarter of 2022, on Thursday, July 28, 2022 before the markets open.

The Company will discuss its results in a conference call scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 29, 2022. The telephone number for the conference call is 844-200-6205. The access code for the conference call is 258647. A recording of the call will be available until August 12, 2022, by dialing 866-813-9403. The replay access code is 431517.

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving its customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services and trust services for consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses. The Bank has six offices in the greater Des Moines, Iowa area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota, in the cities of Rochester, Mankato, Owatonna and St. Cloud.

For more information contact:
Jane Funk, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (515) 222-5766


