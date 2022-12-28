Correction: Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement
Luxembourg, 27th December 2022
SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,
DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 19th DECEMBER 2022 TO 27th DECEMBER 2022
Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803
Trading date
Number of shares purchased
Weighted average price (Eur)
Amount of purchases (Eur)
Purpose
Market
19/12/2022
455
10.3
4 686 €
Cancellation or free shares coverage
Euro MTF Luxembourg
20/12/2022
371
10.26
3 808 €
Cancellation or free shares coverage
Euro MTF Luxembourg
21/12/2022
370
10.2
3 774 €
Cancellation or free shares coverage
Euro MTF Luxembourg
22/12/2022
766
10.4
7 966 €
Cancellation or free shares coverage
Euro MTF Luxembourg
27/12/2022
500
10.4
5 200 €
Cancellation or free shares coverage
Euro MTF Luxembourg
Total
2 462
-
25 435 €
-
-
Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website
* * *
Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu
Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu
