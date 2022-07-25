Correction: Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Correction: Attachment with daily trades added.
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 18 July to Friday 22 July:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
100,011
1,926,090,921
18 July 2022
400
17,884.2800
7,153,712
19 July 2022
430
18,132.6300
7,797,031
20 July 2022
440
18,156.3200
7,988,781
21 July 2022
370
18,301.4600
6,771,540
22 July 2022
360
18,033.6900
6,492,128
Total 18-22 July 2022
2,000
36,203,192
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 22 July 2022*
2,119
18,101.5962
38,357,282
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
45,427
826,114,497
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
104,130
2,000,651,395
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value,
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
486,435
9,881,074,530
18 July 2022
1,602
18,048.3900
28,913,521
19 July 2022
1,722
18,314.5100
31,537,586
20 July 2022
1,761
18,361.1300
32,333,950
21 July 2022
1,481
18,485.9400
27,377,677
22 July 2022
1,443
18,195.2400
26,255,731
Total 18-22 July 2022
8,009
146,418,465
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 22 July 2022*
6,431
18,281.7412
117,569,878
Bought from the Foundation 22 July 2022*
2,040
18,281.7412
37,294,752
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
182,223
3,356,989,939
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
502,915
10,182,357,625
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 72,298 A shares and 382,789 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.43% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 25 July 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815
Attachments
Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 29 2022
Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 29 2022