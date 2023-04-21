CORRECTION: Top Tier Marketing Academy’s Thomas Brinkly is the Subject of a New Interview

CORRECTION submitted for the location in a release that was transmitted earlier today. The original PR stated the location as "Lynwood" when it should have been spelled "Lynnwood."

The founder, owner, and operator of the Lynnwood, Washington-based marketing school for entrepreneurs sat down to discuss his life, his career, and his professional philosophy.

LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2023 / It is with great enthusiasm that Thomas Brinkly, founder, owner, and operator of Top Tier Marketing Academy, announces that he is the subject of a new, in-depth interview. The interview, which was conducted by freelance journalist Jeah Lorraine Adams on behalf of an online periodical that focuses on matters relating to business, technology, and entrepreneurship, was published on April 13, 2023.

Early in the piece, Thomas is asked what inspired him to create Top Tier Marketing Academy in the first place. "After much trial and error at the beginning of my career, I ultimately found that helping people was not only what I was good at, but also what I most enjoyed doing," he replies, adding, "Eventually, that led to me creating my own company. Now, I spend my workdays making sure my customers are satisfied and my employees are accomplishing their career goals, and I couldn't be happier."

Further along in the interview, Thomas Brinkly explains what he loves most about running his business, saying, "I love thinking up new ideas and I love talking to people, and those two things cross over all the time during the normal course of business at Top Tier Marketing Academy. Honestly, sometimes it's tough to come up with new ideas after doing what I've done for so long, so I make sure to keep the lines of communication open with my partners, managers, and other staff. We spend a good deal of time discussing concepts, thinking out loud, and brainstorming until a good idea comes up."

Anyone interested in reading the interview in its entirety will find it located here, while anyone curious to learn more about Thomas Brinkly or Top Tier Marketing Academy is encouraged to visit the organization's official website.

About Thomas Brinkly:

Originally from Bellevue, Washington, Thomas Brinkly left public school in 9th grade to pursue the vocation of carpentry at trade school. He then decided to serve his country by joining the US Marines Corps. Upon his discharge from the military, he founded Top Tier Marketing Academy, an institution dedicated to providing would-be and novice entrepreneurs with an advanced business education.

About Top Tier Marketing Academy:

Top Tier Marketing Academy specializes in e-commerce website construction and training, as well as cultivating skills regarding marketing tools, social media automation services, and website hosting. Coupled with these services, Top Tier Marketing Academy also offers additional training and support in a number of other areas relevant to small business owners. The academy endeavors to leave a lasting impression on all of its students from an educational perspective, as well as functionally.

