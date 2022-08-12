CORRECTION to Terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions - Totalkredit A/S
To Nasdaq Copenhagen
CORRECTION to Terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions
With reference to the terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's refinancing auctions published in a stock exchange announcement on 3 August 2022, we hereby publish changes to the volumes of two of the auctions in EUR. The changes are due to an internal error, and the correct volumes can be found in the included Appendix. All other terms remain unchanged.
Questions may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.
Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.
Appendix: Settlement times and amounts offered for bonds issued through Capital Centre H and G
ISIN
Capital centre
IT / RF*
Coupon
Maturity date
Bids on
Interest rate trigger
LCR level
Currency
Auction dates
Settlement
Offering (million)
Start
End
Cut-off
Allotment
DK0009526139
SDO (H)
RF
1
01/07/2025
Price
-
1b
DKK
16/08/2022
10:30
10:40
700
DK0009539702
SDO (H)
IT
Adjustable
01/10/2023
Yield
-
1b
DKK
17/08/2022
13:00
13:10
3,800
DK0009536443
SDO (H)
RF
Adjustable
01/04/2025
Yield
-
1b
DKK
17/08/2022
10:30
10:40
10,300
DK0009536526
RO (G)
RF
Adjustable
01/10/2025
Yield
-
1b
DKK
17/08/2022
11:30
11:40
11,650
DK0009538654
SDO (H)
RF
Adjustable
01/04/2025
Yield
-
1b
EUR
18/08/2022
11:30
11:40
750
DK0009536609
SDO (H)
RF
Adjustable
01/10/2025
Yield
-
1b
EUR
19/08/2022
11:30
11:40
675
DK0009536799
SDO (H)
RF
Adjustable
01/04/2026
Yield
-
non-level
EUR
19/08/2022
13:00
13:10
50
* (IT) Interest rate and refinancing trigger/(RF) Refinancing trigger
Please note that the Nykredit Group is not obliged to sell the announced offering, and the offering may furthermore be subject to changes following loan disbursements in the auction period. In addition, the entire or parts of the offering may be postponed, but not later than the second-last business day of this quarter.
On or before the second-last business day of this quarter, it must be ascertained whether the number of purchasers was sufficient for all the covered bonds offered. The market must be notified hereof immediately by way of a company announcement.
