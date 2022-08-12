CORRECTION to Terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

CORRECTION to Terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's auctions

With reference to the terms for Nykredit's and Totalkredit's refinancing auctions published in a stock exchange announcement on 3 August 2022, we hereby publish changes to the volumes of two of the auctions in EUR. The changes are due to an internal error, and the correct volumes can be found in the included Appendix. All other terms remain unchanged.

Questions may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Other questions may be addressed to Corporate Communications, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

Appendix: Settlement times and amounts offered for bonds issued through Capital Centre H and G

ISIN Capital centre IT / RF* Coupon Maturity date Bids on Interest rate trigger LCR level Currency Auction dates Settlement Offering (million) Start End Cut-off Allotment DK0009526139 SDO (H) RF 1 01/07/2025 Price - 1b DKK 16/08/2022 10:30 10:40 700 DK0009539702 SDO (H) IT Adjustable 01/10/2023 Yield - 1b DKK 17/08/2022 13:00 13:10 3,800 DK0009536443 SDO (H) RF Adjustable 01/04/2025 Yield - 1b DKK 17/08/2022 10:30 10:40 10,300 DK0009536526 RO (G) RF Adjustable 01/10/2025 Yield - 1b DKK 17/08/2022 11:30 11:40 11,650 DK0009538654 SDO (H) RF Adjustable 01/04/2025 Yield - 1b EUR 18/08/2022 11:30 11:40 750 DK0009536609 SDO (H) RF Adjustable 01/10/2025 Yield - 1b EUR 19/08/2022 11:30 11:40 675 DK0009536799 SDO (H) RF Adjustable 01/04/2026 Yield - non-level EUR 19/08/2022 13:00 13:10 50

* (IT) Interest rate and refinancing trigger/(RF) Refinancing trigger

Please note that the Nykredit Group is not obliged to sell the announced offering, and the offering may furthermore be subject to changes following loan disbursements in the auction period. In addition, the entire or parts of the offering may be postponed, but not later than the second-last business day of this quarter.

On or before the second-last business day of this quarter, it must be ascertained whether the number of purchasers was sufficient for all the covered bonds offered. The market must be notified hereof immediately by way of a company announcement.

Story continues

Attachment



