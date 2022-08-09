CORRECTION: Suominen Corporation’s Half-Year Financial Report for January 1 – June 30, 2022: Challenges with cost inflation and customer demand continued, improvement expected in the second half

·50 min read
CORRECTION: Wrong release category


Suominen Corporation’s Half-Year Financial Report on August 9, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. (EEST)

Suominen Corporation’s Half-Year Financial Report for January 1 – June 30, 2022:
Challenges with cost inflation and customer demand continued, improvement expected in the second half

KEY FIGURES

 

4-6/

4-6/

1-6/

1-6/

1-12/

 

2022

2021

2022

2021

2021

Net sales, EUR million

118.0

113.6

228.3

229.0

443.2

Comparable EBITDA, EUR million

1.9

15.3

5.2

33.8

47.0

Comparable EBITDA, %

1.6

13.4

2.3

14.8

10.6

EBITDA, EUR million

1.9

15.3

5.2

33.8

47.0

Operating profit, EUR million

-2.9

10.3

-4.2

23.9

26.9

Operating profit, %

-2.5

9.1

-1.8

10.4

6.1

Profit for the period, EUR million

-2.3

6.1

-4.7

19.9

20.7

Cash flow from operations, EUR million

11.9

1.2

9.2

17.1

11.1

Cash flow from operations per share, EUR

0.21

0.02

0.16

0.30

0.19

Earnings per share, basic, EUR

-0.04

0.11

-0.08

0.35

0.36

Return on invested capital, rolling 12 months, % *

-0.6

24.1

13.9

Gearing, %

33.9

22.4

30.4

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Restated

 

 

 

 

 

In this financial report, figures shown in brackets refer to the comparison period last year if not otherwise stated.

April–June 2022 in brief:

- Net sales increased by 4% and amounted to EUR 118.0 million (113.6)

- Comparable EBITDA decreased to EUR 1.9 million (15.3)

- Cash flow from operations was EUR 11.9 million (1.2)

January–June 2022 in brief:

- Net sales were in line with the previous year and amounted to EUR 228.3 million (229.0)

- Comparable EBITDA decreased to EUR 5.2 million (33.8)

- Cash flow from operations was EUR 9.2 million (17.1)

Outlook for 2022 unchanged

Suominen expects that its comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2022 will decrease clearly from 2021. The war in Ukraine has increased the already significant cost inflation in raw materials, energy, and transportation. Also, while there has been progress in the normalization of the customer inventory levels in the US, it has been somewhat slower than expected. These factors will impact the full year result negatively even though we expect that the demand for our products will improve in the second half of the year. In 2021, Suominen’s comparable EBITDA was EUR 47.0 million.

Petri Helsky, President & CEO:

“The first half of 2022 was difficult for Suominen. In the second quarter we did not see an improvement in demand for the hard surface disinfectant products which has been suffering from the high inventory levels in the US supply chains. Overall our sales volumes improved slightly from the previous quarter but remained well below the corresponding period last year. What comes to raw materials, energy and transportation, there was another steep hike in these costs in the second quarter. Due to the lag in our sales pricing mechanisms our sales prices did not fully reflect the cost increases. Especially in Europe, the cost inflation was made worse by the war in Ukraine.

Our net sales were EUR 118.0 million (113.6) in the second quarter with currencies impacting the sales positively by EUR 8.0 million. Sales volumes decreased from Q2/2021 which marked the last quarter of the COVID-19 boom while sales prices increased following the higher raw material prices. Our quarterly EBITDA declined to EUR 1.9 million (15.3) due to the lower sales volumes and lower margins as our raw material, energy and freight costs increased more than the sales prices. Fixed costs saving actions had a small positive impact on the result.

We are continuing to identify and implement actions to improve our financial performance. As described in our previous interim report, we implemented an energy surcharge to all our products sold in Europe in mid-March which took effect in Q2. We have also progressed in our work on widening our product portfolio in the US at the production lines suffering from the inventory imbalance and we expect demand improvement for these lines in the second half of 2022 based on new contracted volumes. On the operations side we have launched a development program to further improve our raw material efficiency.

Safety is a key priority both in our strategy and our daily operations and our long-term target is zero lost-time accidents (LTA). During the first half of the year there has not been any LTAs at our sites and a great example of our successful safety work is our Paulinia site in Brazil which achieved a decade of no LTAs in June 2022.

We are continuously developing our sustainable product offering. To support our product development in nonwovens biodegradability we have built our own compostability test center Green Lab in Nakkila, Finland and the first tests have already started.

During the second quarter we announced an investment to enhance and upgrade one of our lines in Nakkila, Finland. This investment strengthens our capabilities in sustainable products and is made in line with our strategy and vision to be the frontrunner in sustainable nonwovens.

In June 2022 we agreed to extend our EUR 100 million syndicated revolving credit facility agreement by one year. The maturity of the facility is now extended to July 2025.

In the first half of the year our financial performance has clearly been weak. We are, however, seeing signs of improvement in both US product demand and the general raw material markets. These together with our improvement actions are expected to contribute positively to our financial results in Q3 and especially in Q4.”

NET SALES

April–June 2022

In April–June 2022, Suominen’s net sales increased by 4% from the comparison period to EUR 118.0 million (113.6). Sales volumes decreased from the very high level of Q2/2021, but sales prices increased following higher raw material prices. The impact of currencies on net sales was EUR 8.0 million.

Suominen’s business areas are Americas and Europe. The net sales of the Americas business area were EUR 64.2 million (67.4) and of the Europe business area EUR 53.8 million (46.3).

January–June 2022

In January–June 2022, Suominen’s net sales were in line with the previous year and amounted to EUR 228.3 million (229.0). Sales volumes decreased from H1/2021 while sales prices were higher. The impact of currencies on net sales was positive EUR 12.6 million.

The net sales of the Americas business area were EUR 126.0 million (139.3) and of the Europe business area EUR 102.3 million (89.7).

EBITDA, OPERATING PROFIT AND RESULT

April–June 2022

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) declined to EUR 1.9 million (15.3). The decrease was driven by lower sales and production volumes as well as higher raw material, energy and logistics costs even though these were partially compensated by higher sales prices. The impact of currencies on EBITDA was EUR -0.6 million.

Operating profit decreased from the comparison period and amounted to EUR -2.9 million (10.3).

Profit before income taxes was EUR -2.2 million (8.7), and profit for the reporting period was EUR -2.3 million (6.1).

January–June 2022

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) declined to EUR 5.2 million (33.8). The decrease was driven especially by lower sales and production volumes. Higher raw material, energy and logistics costs also impacted the result negatively even though these were partially compensated by higher sales prices. The impact of currencies on EBITDA was EUR 0.0 million.

Operating profit decreased to EUR -4.2 million (23.9).

Profit before income taxes was EUR -4.4 million (25.6), and profit for the reporting period was EUR -4.7 million (19.9). In the comparison period, the sale of Amerplast impacted the result positively by EUR 3.7 million.

FINANCING

The Group’s net interest-bearing liabilities at nominal value amounted to EUR 53.6 million (35.7) at the end of the review period. The gearing ratio was 33.9% (22.4%) and the equity ratio 39.0% (40.6%).

In January–June, net financial expenses were EUR -0.2 million (+1.7), or -0.1% (+0.7%) of net sales. Fluctuations in exchange rates decreased the net financial expenses by EUR 3.0 million (decreased by EUR 0.5 million).

Suominen sold its minority share in Amerplast (Bright Maze Oy) in March 2021. The transaction impacted Suominen’s net financial expenses positively in the comparison period by EUR 3.7 million. The effect on the cash flow in 2021 was EUR 11.6 million.

Cash flow from operations in April–June was EUR 11.9 million (1.2) and in January–June EUR 9.2 million (17.1), representing a cash flow per share of EUR 0.16 (0.30) and EUR 0.21 (0.02) for the quarter.

In the second quarter the change in working capital was EUR 10.9 million (-9.7).

The decrease in the cash flow from operations in the first half of the year was mainly due to lower profit. The change in net working capital was EUR 6.6 million (-11.8).

In June 2022, Suominen announced that it has extended by one year the maturity of the EUR 100 million syndicated revolving credit facility agreement signed in July 2020. The maturity of the facility is now extended to July 2025.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

In January–June, the gross capital expenditure totaled EUR 4.0 million (10.7). The investments were mainly for maintenance.

Suominen announced in June that it strengthens its capabilities in sustainable products by enhancing and upgrading one of its production lines in Nakkila, Finland. The investment is made in line with Suominen’s strategy and supports company’s vision to be the frontrunner in sustainability. The total value of the investment is approximately EUR 6 million and the investment project will be completed in the second half of 2023.

Depreciation and amortization for the review period amounted to EUR 9.3 million (9.9).

PROGRESS IN SUSTAINABILITY

During the first half of 2022, we have made steady progress with the actions defined in our sustainability agenda.

We have strong focus on safety and accident prevention, and our long-term target is to have zero lost-time accidents. In the first half of the year there was no LTA’s at Suominen sites. As a concrete example of our successful safety work our Paulinia site in Brazil achieved a decade of no LTAs during the second quarter.

We systematically measure our employee engagement by conducting our engagement survey, Suominen Vibe, every year. During the first half of 2022, we continued our development actions based on the results from the survey conducted late last year. We also actively communicate the actions taken to the whole organization. The next Vibe survey is set for autumn 2022.

We are committed to continuously improving our production efficiency and the efficient utilization of natural resources. In the first quarter we continued our active measures towards our targets to reduce energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, water consumption and waste to landfill by 20% per ton of product by 2025 compared to the base year of 2019. As an example of our concrete actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions we installed solar panels to our Alicante plant during the first half of the year and the start up is planned for early August 2022.

We offer a comprehensive portfolio of sustainable nonwovens to our customers and continuously develop new and innovative solutions with a reduced environmental impact. Our target is a 50% increase in sales of sustainable nonwovens by 2025 compared to 2019, and to have at least 10 sustainable product launches per year. To support our product development in nonwovens biodegradability, we have built our own compostability test center Green Lab in Nakkila, Finland and the first tests have already started.

Suominen reports progress in its key sustainability KPIs annually.

As part of our Annual Report 2021 published on March 2, 2022 we reported on the progress of our sustainability performance. Our sustainability reporting in 2021 was done in accordance with the Core option of the GRI Standards from the Global Reporting Initiative and it was assured by an external partner.


INFORMATION ON SHARES AND SHARE CAPITAL

Share capital

The number of Suominen’s registered shares was 58,259,219 on June 30, 2022, equaling to a share capital of EUR 11,860,056.00.

Share trading and price

The number of Suominen shares traded on Nasdaq Helsinki from January 1 to June 30, 2022 was 9,397,268 shares, accounting for 16.4% of the average number of shares (excluding treasury shares). The highest price was EUR 5.27, the lowest EUR 2.75 and the volume-weighted average price EUR 3.67. The closing price at the end of review period was EUR 2.99. The market capitalization (excluding treasury shares) was EUR 171.9 million on June 30, 2022.


Treasury shares

On June 30, 2022, Suominen Corporation held 778,492 treasury shares.

The share repurchase program of Suominen commenced on November 3, 2021 and ended on January 21, 2022. Suominen acquired in total 68,677 shares in January 2022.

As a share-based payment plan vested, in total 237,584 shares were transferred to the participants of the plan in February.

In accordance with the resolution by the Annual General Meeting, in total 18,585 shares were transferred to the members of the Board of Directors as their remuneration payable in shares during the reporting period.

The portion of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors paid in shares

The Annual General Meeting held on March 24, 2022 decided that 75% of the annual remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors is paid in cash and 25% in Suominen Corporation’s shares.

The number of shares forming the remuneration portion payable in shares was determined based on the share value in the stock exchange trading maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, calculated as the trade volume-weighted average quotation of the share during the two-week period immediately following the date on which the Interim Report of January‒March 2022 of the company was published. The shares were given out of the treasury shares held by the company by the decision of the Board of Directors on May 17, 2022.

Share-based incentive plans for the management and key employees

The Group management and key employees participate in the company’s share-based long-term incentive plans. The plans are described in more detail in the Financial Statements and in the Remuneration Report, available on the company’s website www.suominen.fi.

Company's Performance Share Plan currently includes three 3-year performance periods, calendar years 2020–2022, 2021–2023 and 2022–2024. The aim of the Performance Share Plan is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the persons participating in the plan in order to increase the value of the company in long-term, to build loyalty to the company and to offer them competitive reward plans based on earning and accumulating the company’s shares.

Performance Share Plan: Ongoing performance periods

Performance Period

2020–2022

2021–2023

2022–2024

Incentive based on

Total Shareholder Return (TSR)

Total Shareholder Return (TSR)

Total Shareholder Return (TSR)

Potential reward payment

Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2023

Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2024

Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2025

Participants

17 people

19 people

30 people

Maximum number of shares

748,500

456,500

391,000


The President & CEO of the company must hold 50% of the net number of shares given on the basis of the plan, as long as his or her shareholding in total corresponds to the value of his or her annual gross salary. A member of the Executive Team must hold 50% of the net number of shares given on the basis of the plan, as long as his or her shareholding in total corresponds to the value of half of his or her annual gross salary. Such number of shares must be held as long as the participant’s employment or service in a group company continues.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Suominen Corporation was held on March 24, 2022.

The AGM adopted the Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2021 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the President & CEO from liability for the financial year 2021. The AGM approved the Remuneration Report for the governing bodies.

The AGM decided, in accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, that a dividend of EUR 0.20 per share will be paid.

The AGM confirmed the remuneration of the Board of Directors. The Chair will be paid an annual fee of EUR 70,000 and the Deputy Chair and other Board members an annual fee of EUR 33,000. Chair of the Audit Committee will be paid an additional fee of EUR 10,000. Further, the members of the Board will receive a fee for each Board and Committee meeting as follows: EUR 500 for each meeting held in the home country of the respective member, EUR 1,000 for each meeting held elsewhere than in the home country of the respective member and EUR 500 for each meeting held as a telephone conference.

75% of the remuneration is paid in cash and 25% in Suominen Corporation’s shares. Compensation for expenses is paid in accordance with the company's valid travel policy.

The AGM decided that the number of Board members remain unchanged at six (6). Mr. Andreas Ahlström, Mr. Björn Borgman, Mr. Jaakko Eskola, Ms. Nina Linander and Ms. Laura Raitio were re-elected as members of the Board. Mr. Aaron Barsness was elected as a new member of the Board.

Mr. Jaakko Eskola was re-elected as the Chair of the Board of Directors.

Ernst & Young Oy, Authorised Public Accountant firm, was re-elected as the auditor of the company for the next term of office in accordance with the Articles of Association. Ernst & Young Oy appointed Mr. Toni Halonen, Authorised Public Accountant, as the principally responsible auditor of the company.

The AGM authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of the company’s own shares and to resolve on the issuance of shares and granting of options and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares. The terms and conditions of the authorization are explained later in this interim report.

Suominen published a stock exchange release on March 24, 2022 concerning the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting and the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors. The stock exchange release and an introduction of the new Board member can be viewed on Suominen’s website at www.suominen.fi.

In compliance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting, on April 7, 2022 Suominen paid out dividends in total of EUR 11.5 million for 2021, corresponding to EUR 0.20 per share.

Organizing meeting and permanent committees of the Board of Directors

In its organizing meeting held after the AGM, the Board of Directors elected Andreas Ahlström as Deputy Chair of the Board.

The Board of Directors elected from among its members the members for the Audit Committee and Personnel and Remuneration Committee. Nina Linander was re-elected as the Chair of the Audit Committee and Andreas Ahlström and Laura Raitio were re-elected as members. Jaakko Eskola was re-elected as the Chair of the Personnel and Remuneration Committee, Björn Borgman was re-elected as member, and Aaron Barsness was elected as new member.

Authorizations of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on March 24, 2022 authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase a maximum of 1,000,000 of the company’s own shares. The company’s own shares shall be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the holdings of the shareholders by using the non-restricted equity through trading on regulated market organized by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price prevailing at the time of acquisition. The shares shall be repurchased and paid in accordance with the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd and Euroclear Finland Ltd. The shares shall be repurchased to be used in company’s share-based incentive programs, in order to disburse the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, for use as consideration in acquisitions related to the company’s business, or to be held by the company, to be conveyed by other means or to be cancelled. The Board of Directors shall decide on other terms and conditions related to the repurchase of the company’s own shares. The repurchase authorization shall be valid until June 30, 2023 and it revokes all previous authorizations to repurchase company’s own shares.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on March 24, 2022 authorized the Board of Directors to decide on issuing new shares and/or conveying the company’s own shares held by the company and/or granting options and other special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. New shares may be issued, and the company’s own shares may be conveyed to the company’s shareholders in proportion to their current shareholdings in the company; or by waiving the shareholder’s pre-emption right, through a directed share issue if the company has a weighty financial reason to do so, such as, for example, using the shares as consideration in possible acquisitions or other arrangements related to the company’s business, as financing for investments, using shares as part of the company’s incentive program or using the shares for disbursing the portion of the Board members’ remuneration that is to be paid in shares. The new shares may also be issued without payment to the company itself. New shares may be issued and/or company’s own shares held by the company or its group company may be conveyed at the maximum amount of 5,000,000 shares in aggregate.

The Board of Directors may grant options and other special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act, which carry the right to receive against payment new shares or own shares held by the company. The right may also be granted to the company’s creditor in such a manner that the right is granted on condition that the creditor’s receivable is used to set off the subscription price (“Convertible Bond”). However, options and other special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Companies Act cannot be granted as part of the company’s remuneration plan.

The maximum number of new shares that may be subscribed and own shares held by the company that may be conveyed by virtue of the options and other special rights granted by the company is 5,000,000 shares in total which number is included in the maximum number stated above.

The authorizations shall revoke all earlier authorizations regarding share issue and issuance of special rights entitling to shares. The Board of Directors shall decide on all other terms and conditions related to the authorizations. The authorizations shall be valid until June 30, 2023.


NOTIFICATIONS UNDER CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT

June 28, 2022: The shareholding of OP-Henkivakuutus Oy in Suominen Corporation crossed the 5% flagging threshold.

March 8, 2022: The shareholding of Etola Group Oy, controlled by Mr. Erkki Etola, in Suominen Corporation crossed the 10% flagging threshold. At the same time the total holding of Erkki Etola and companies controlled by him in Suominen Corporation crossed the 20% flagging threshold.

February 25, 2022: The shareholding of Etola Group Oy, controlled by Mr. Erkki Etola, in Suominen Corporation crossed the 5% flagging threshold.

January 20, 2022: The shareholding of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company in Suominen Corporation fell below the threshold of 5%.

SHORT TERM RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The raw material, energy and logistics markets relevant for Suominen continue to experience significant volatility and cost inflation. This can impact Suominen’s financial performance depending on how the markets develop.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, the direct impact to Suominen’s business is minor as we have no customers nor suppliers in Russia, Belarus or Ukraine. Suominen as a company is mostly affected by the indirect economic impacts of the war which contribute to the cost inflation mentioned above.

Also the COVID-19 pandemic can still cause uncertainty in Suominen’s business environment. The key risks related to the virus concern the health and safety of Suominen personnel and customers, possible shortages of raw materials and issues linked to logistics, as well as potential closures of customers’ or our own plants due to virus infections. Our customers have generally performed well financially even during the pandemic and thus our customer credit risks have not materially increased.

Suominen’s other risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: risks related to manufacturing, competition, raw material prices and availability and customer specific volumes and credits, changes in legislation, political environment or economic conditions and investments, and financial risks.

A more detailed description of risks is available in Suominen’s Annual Report 2021 at suominen.fi/investors.

BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Suominen’s nonwovens are, for the most part, used in daily consumer goods, such as wet wipes as well as in hygiene and medical products. In these target markets of Suominen, the general economic situation determines the development of consumer demand, even though the demand for consumer goods is not very cyclical in nature. North America and Europe are the largest market areas for Suominen. In addition, the company operates in the South American markets. The growth in the demand for nonwovens has typically exceeded the growth of gross domestic product by a couple of percentage points.

The market expectation is that in the long run the end user demand for wipes will remain above pre-COVID levels. However, the pandemic-caused demand spike followed by moderation of said demand has led to an inventory imbalance in the whole supply chain especially in the US which still partially persists.

The war in Ukraine has worsened the inflationary pressures in raw material, energy and freight costs and increased uncertainty overall. However, we are seeing signs of the raw material cost inflation moderating from the third and especially fourth quarter onwards and we also expect normalization of the US inventory levels going forward.

OUTLOOK FOR 2022

Suominen expects that its comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2022 will decrease clearly from 2021. The war in Ukraine has increased the already significant cost inflation in raw materials, energy and transportation. Also, while there has been progress in the normalization of the customer inventory levels in the US, it has been somewhat slower than expected. These factors will impact the full year result negatively even though we expect that the demand for our products will improve in the second half of the year. In 2021, Suominen’s comparable EBITDA was EUR 47.0 million.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND REMUNERATION REPORT

Suominen has prepared a separate Corporate Governance Statement and a Remuneration Report for 2021, which comply with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code for listed companies. The statements also cover other central areas of corporate governance. The statements have been published on Suominen's website, separately from the Report of the Board of Directors, at www.suominen.fi.


AUDIOCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

Petri Helsky, President & CEO, and Toni Tamminen, CFO, will present the result in English in an audiocast for analysts, investors and media on August 9 at 11:00 a.m. (EEST). The audiocast can be followed at https://suominen.videosync.fi/2022-q2. The recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at www.suominen.fi

Conference call participants are requested to dial on:
SE: +46 856 642 651
UK: +44 333 300 0804
US: +1 631 913 1422

The confirmation code for joining the conference call is 62934172#.

NEXT FINANCIAL REPORT

Suominen Corporation will publish its Interim Report for January–September 2022 on Wednesday October 26, 2022 approximately at 9:30 a.m. (EET).

SUOMINEN GROUP JANUARY 1 – JUNE 30, 2022

The figures in these half-year financial statements are mainly presented in EUR thousands. As a result of rounding differences, the figures presented in the tables do not necessarily add up to total.

This half-year report has not been audited.

This half-year report has been prepared in accordance with the principles defined in IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The principles for preparing the half-year report are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2021, with the exception of the effect of the new accounting standards and interpretations which have been applied from 1.1.2022.

The new or amended standards or interpretations applicable from 1.1.2022 are not material for Suominen Group.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

 

 

 

 

EUR thousand

30.6.2022

30.6.2021

31.12.2021

Assets

 

 

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

Goodwill

15,496

15,496

15,496

Intangible assets

11,550

15,153

13,176

Property, plant and equipment

121,525

111,482

115,478

Right-of-use assets

15,245

16,738

15,741

Equity instruments

421

421

421

Other non-current receivables

93

76

96

Deferred tax assets

1,777

1,226

1,668

Total non-current assets

166,107

160,592

162,077

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Inventories

60,636

52,302

49,763

Trade receivables

68,836

56,271

65,495

Other current receivables

9,811

5,880

5,403

Assets for current tax

3,417

1,500

2,564

Cash and cash equivalents

97,114

115,964

101,357

Total current assets

239,815

231,916

224,583

 

 

 

 

Total assets

405,922

392,508

386,660

 

 

 

 

Equity and liabilities

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

Share capital

11,860

11,860

11,860

Share premium account

24,681

24,681

24,681

Reserve for invested unrestricted equity

75,692

75,692

75,692

Fair value and other reserves

265

-7

-7

Exchange differences

5,828

-9,514

-5,577

Retained earnings

39,771

56,673

56,549

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

158,098

159,386

163,199

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

Deferred tax liabilities

12,970

13,750

13,931

Liabilities from defined benefit plans

595

724

638

Non-current provisions

1,906

1,853

1,916

Non-current lease liabilities

12,632

14,040

13,167

Other non-current liabilities

6

3

Debentures

49,211

132,560

49,144

Total non-current liabilities

77,314

162,933

78,799

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Current provisions

306

Current lease liabilities

3,057

2,628

2,761

Debenture bonds

84,677

84,062

Liabilities for current tax

3,844

772

669

Trade payables and other current liabilities

78,932

66,483

57,170

Total current liabilities

170,509

70,190

144,662

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

247,823

233,123

223,461

 

 

 

 

Total equity and liabilities

405,922

392,508

386,660

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

EUR thousand

4-6/
2022

4-6/
2021

1-6/
2022

1-6/
2021

1-12/
2021

Net sales

118,019

113,647

228,288

228,980

443,219

Cost of goods sold

-113,036

-96,913

-216,722

-192,038

-392,390

Gross profit

4,984

16,733

11,566

36,941

50,828

Other operating income

781

863

1,096

1,707

4,434

Sales, marketing and administration expenses

-7,543

-6,905

-14,797

-13,527

-26,238

Research and development expenses

-852

-594

-1,647

-1,194

-2,678

Other operating expenses

-273

220

-389

-19

595

Operating profit

-2,903

10,317

-4,171

23,909

26,941

Net financial expenses

723

-1,613

-206

1,653

-390

Profit before income taxes

-2,180

8,704

-4,377

25,562

26,551

Income taxes

-140

-2,581

-278

-5,666

-5,816

Profit for the period

-2,320

6,123

-4,655

19,896

20,734

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share, EUR

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

-0.04

0.11

-0.08

0.35

0.36

Diluted

-0.04

0.11

-0.08

0.34

0.36

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

EUR thousand

4-6/
2022

4-6/
2021

1-6/
2022

1-6/
2021

1-12/
2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Profit for the period

-2,320

6,123

-4,655

19,896

20,734

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income:

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

 

 

 

 

 

Exchange differences

7,219

455

12,322

4,723

9,137

Income taxes related to other comprehensive income

-711

131

-917

-305

-781

Total

6,508

586

11,405

4,418

8,356

Other comprehensive income that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss

 

 

 

 

 

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

26

Income taxes related to other comprehensive income

-7

Total

19

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total other comprehensive income

6,508

586

11,405

4,418

8,375


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

EUR thousand

Share capital

Share premium account

Reserve for invested unrestricted equity

Exchange differences

Equity 1.1.2022

11,860

24,681

75,692

-5,577

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income

11,405

Total comprehensive income

11,405

Distribution of dividend

Share-based payments

Acquisition of treasury shares

Conveyance of treasury shares

Transfers

Equity 30.6.2022

11,860

24,681

75,692

5,828


EUR thousand

Fair value and other reserves

Retained earnings

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

Equity 1.1.2022

-7

56,549

163,199

Profit for the period

-4,655

-4,655

Other comprehensive income

11,405

Total comprehensive income

-4,655

6,750

Distribution of dividend

-11,492

-11,492

Share-based payments

-64

-64

Acquisition of treasury shares

-352

-352

Conveyance of treasury shares

58

58

Transfers

272

-272

Equity 30.6.2022

265

39,771

158,098


EUR thousand

Share capital

Share premium account

Reserve for invested unrestricted equity

Treasury shares

Equity 1.1.2021

11,860

24,681

81,361

-44

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income

Share-based payments

Conveyance of treasury shares

90

44

Dividends and return of capital

-5,759

Equity 30.6.2021

11,860

24,681

75,692


EUR thousand

Exchange differences

Fair value and other reserves

Retained earnings

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

Equity 1.1.2021

-13,933

-7

41,962

145,882

Profit for the period

19,896

19,896

Other comprehensive income

4,418

4,418

Total comprehensive income

4,418

19,896

24,314

Share-based payments

618

618

Conveyance of treasury shares

-44

90

Dividends and return of capital

-5,759

-11,519

Equity 30.6.2021

-9,514

-7

56,673

159,386


EUR thousand

Share capital

Share premium account

Reserve for invested unrestricted equity

Treasury shares

Equity 1.1.2021

11,860

24,681

81,361

-44

Profit for the period

Other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income

Distribution of dividend and return of capital

-5,759

Share-based payments

Acquisition of treasury shares

Conveyance of treasury shares

90

44

Equity 31.12.2021

11,860

24,681

75,692


EUR thousand

Exchange differences

Fair value and other reserves

Retained earnings

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

Equity 1.1.2021

-13,933

-7

41,962

145,882

Profit for the period

20,734

20,734

Other comprehensive income

8,356

19

8,375

Total comprehensive income

8,356

20,754

29,109

Distribution of dividend and return of capital

-5,759

-11,519

Share-based payments

1,276

1,276

Acquisition of treasury shares

-1,640

-1,640

Conveyance of treasury shares

-44

90

Equity 31.12.2021

-5,577

-7

56,549

163,199

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

EUR thousand

1-6/2022

1-6/2021

1-12/2021

 

 

 

 

Cash flow from operations

 

 

 

Profit for the period

-4,655

19,896

20,734

Total adjustments to profit for the period

9,860

14,561

27,585

Cash flow before changes in net working capital

5,205

34,457

48,319

Change in net working capital

6,630

-11,845

-25,242

Financial items

-1,771

-1,456

-5,258

Income taxes

-829

-4,027

-6,731

Cash flow from operations

9,235

17,129

11,088

 

 

 

 

Cash flow from investments

 

 

 

Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

-4,496

-9,101

-17,628

Sales proceeds from property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

0

4

Sales proceeds from sale of equity investments

2,123

2,170

Cash flow from investments

-4,496

-6,978

-15,454

 

 

 

 

Cash flow from financing

 

 

 

Drawdown of non-current interest-bearing liabilities

50,000

50,000

Issuance costs of the bonds

-898

-939

Repayment of current interest-bearing liabilities

-1,529

-1,326

-2,757

Repayment of loan receivables

9,301

9,301

Acquisition of treasury shares

-379

-1,612

Dividends and return of capital paid

-11,492

-11,520

-11,520

Cash flow from financing

-13,400

45,557

42,473

 

 

 

 

Change in cash and cash equivalents

-8,662

55,709

38,106

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

101,357

57,877

57,877

Effect of changes in exchange rates

4,419

2,379

5,374

Change in cash and cash equivalents

-8,662

55,709

38,106

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

97,114

115,964

101,357

KEY RATIOS

 

4-6/
2022

4-6/
2021

1-6/
2022

1-6/
2021

1-12/
2021

 

Change in net sales, % *

3.8

-7.0

-0.3

-1.5

-3.4

 

Gross profit, as percentage of net sales, %

4.2

14.7

5.1

16.1

11.5

 

Comparable EBITDA, as percentage of net sales, %

1.6

13.4

2.3

14.8

10.6

 

Operating profit, as percentage of net sales, %

-2.5

9.1

-1.8

10.4

6.1

 

Net financial items, as percentage of net sales, %

0.6

-1.4

-0.1

0.7

-0.1

 

Profit before income taxes, as percentage of net sales, %

-1.8

7.7

-1.9

11.2

6.0

 

Profit for the period, as percentage of net sales, %

-2.0

5.4

-2.0

8.7

4.7

 

Gross capital expenditure, EUR thousand

2,222

5,448

3,991

10,673

17,771

 

Depreciation and amortization, EUR thousand

4,766

4,960

9,331

9,902

20,092

 

Return on equity, rolling 12 months, %

-2.4

25.7

13.3

 

Return on invested capital, rolling 12 months, % **

-0.6

24.1

13.9

 

Equity ratio, %

39.0

40.6

42.2

 

Gearing, %

33.9

22.4

30.4

 

Average number of personnel (FTE - full time equivalent)

708

709

709

 

Earnings per share, EUR, basic

-0.04

0.11

-0.08

0.35

0.36

 

Earnings per share, EUR, diluted

-0.04

0.11

-0.08

0.34

0.36

 

Cash flow from operations per share, EUR

0.21

0.02

0.16

0.30

0.19

 

Equity per share, EUR

2.75

2.77

2.85

 

Number of shares, end of period, excluding treasury shares

57,480,727

57,615,206

57,293,235

 

Share price, end of period, EUR

2.99

5.57

5.18

 

Share price, period low, EUR

2.75

5.00

4.25

 

Share price, period high, EUR

5.27

6.24

6.41

 

Volume weighted average price during the period, EUR

3.67

5.67

5.48

 

Market capitalization, EUR million

171.9

320.9

296.8

 

Number of traded shares during the period

9,397,268

11,967,176

17,714,203

 

Number of traded shares during the period, % of average number of shares

16.4

20.8

30.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Compared with the corresponding period in the previous year.

 

 

 

** Restated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

30.6.2022

30.6.2021

31.12.2021

 

Interest-bearing net debt, EUR thousands

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current interest-bearing liabilities, nominal value

 

 

62,632

149,040

63,167

 

Current interest-bearing liabilities, nominal value

 

 

88,057

2,628

87,761

 

Interest-bearing receivables and cash and cash equivalents

 

 

-97,114

-115,964

-101,357

 

Interest-bearing net debt

 

 

53,575

35,705

49,570

 

CALCULATION OF KEY RATIOS AND ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES

Key ratios per share are either IFRS key ratios (earnings per share) or required by Ordinance of the Ministry of Finance in Finland or alternative performance measures (cash flow from operations per share).

Some of the other key ratios Suominen publishes are alternative performance measures. An alternative performance measure is a key ratio, which has not been defined in IFRS standards. Suominen believes that the use of alternative performance measures provides useful information for example to investors regarding the Group's financial and operating performance and makes it easier to make comparisons between the reporting periods.

The link between the components of the key ratios per share and the consolidated financial statements is presented in the consolidated financial statements of 2021. The link between the components of the alternative performance measures and the consolidated financial statements is presented in Suominen’s Annual Report for 2021.

Calculation of key ratios per share

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (EPS)



 

Profit for the period

=

Share-issue adjusted average number of shares excluding treasury shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share (EPS)



 

Profit for the period

=

Average diluted share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares

 


EUR thousand

 

30.6.2022

30.6.2021

31.12.2021

Profit for the period

 

-4,655

19,896

20,734

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average share-issue adjusted number of shares

 

57,397,821

57,592,913

57,579,440

Average diluted share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares

 

57,484,599

57,981,212

58,023,347

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EUR

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

-0.08

0.35

0.36

Diluted

 

-0.08

0.34

0.36


 

 

 

 

Cash flow from operations per share

Cash flow from operations per share



 

Cash flow from operations

=

Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period

 


 

 

30.6.2022

30.6.2021

31.12.2021

Cash flow from operations, EUR thousand

 

9,235

17,129

11,088

Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period

 

57,480,727

57,615,206

57,293,235

Cash flow from operations per share, EUR

 

0.16

0.30

0.19

Equity per share

Equity per share



 

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

=

Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period

 


 

 

30.6.2022

30.6.2021

31.12.2021

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent, EUR thousand

 

158,098

159,386

163,199

Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period

 

57,480,727

57,615,206

57,293,235

Equity per share, EUR

 

2.75

2.77

2.85

Market capitalization

Market capitalization

=

Number of shares at the end of reporting period excluding treasury shares x share price at the end of period


 

 

30.6.2022

30.6.2021

31.12.2021

Number of shares at the end of reporting period excluding treasury shares

 

57,480,727

57,615,206

57,293,235

Share price at end of the period, EUR

2.99

5.57

5.18

Market capitalization, EUR million

 

171.9

320.9

296.8

Share turnover

Share turnover

=

The proportion of number of shares traded during the period to weighted average number of shares excluding treasury shares


 

 

30.6.2022

30.6.2021

31.12.2021

Number of shares traded during the period

 

9,397,268

11,967,176

17 714 203

Average number of shares excluding treasury shares

57,397,821

57,592,913

57,579,440

Share turnover, %

 

16.4

20.8

30.8

Calculation of key ratios and alternative performance measures

Operating profit and comparable operating profit

Operating profit (EBIT)

=

Profit before income taxes + net financial expenses

 

 

 

 

 

Comparable operating profit (EBIT)

=

Profit before income taxes + net financial expenses, adjusted with items affecting comparability

In order to improve the comparability of result between reporting periods, Suominen presents comparable operating profit as an alternative performance measure. Operating profit is adjusted with material items that are considered to affect comparability between reporting periods. These items include, among others, impairment losses or reversals of impairment losses, gains or losses from the sales of property, plant and equipment or intangible assets or other assets and restructuring costs. Suominen did not have any items affecting comparability in 2022 or 2021.

EBITDA and comparable EBITDA

EBITDA

=

EBIT + depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

Comparable EBITDA

=

EBIT + depreciation, amortization and impairment losses, adjusted with items affecting comparability


EUR thousand

 

30.6.2022

30.6.2021

31.12.2021

Operating profit

 

-4,171

23,909

26,941

+ Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

9 331

9,902

20,092

EBITDA

 

5,160

33,811

47,033

Gross capital expenditure

EUR thousand

 

30.6.2022

30.6.2021

31.12.2021

Increases in intangible assets

 

346

70

162

Increases in property, plant and equipment

3,645

10,604

17,609

Gross capital expenditure

 

3,991

10,673

17,771

Interest-bearing net debt

It is the opinion of Suominen that presenting interest-bearing liabilities not only at amortized cost but also at nominal value gives relevant additional information to the investors.

Interest-bearing net debt

=

Interest-bearing liabilities at nominal value - interest-bearing receivables - cash and cash equivalents


EUR thousand

 

30.6.2022

30.6.2021

31.12.2021

Interest-bearing liabilities

 

149,577

149,229

149,134

Tender and issuance costs of the debentures

 

1,112

2,440

1,794

Cash and cash equivalents

-97 114

-115,964

-101,357

Interest-bearing net debt

 

53,575

35,705

49,570

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities

 

149,577

149,229

149,134

Tender and issuance costs of the debentures

 

1,112

2,440

1,794

Nominal value of interest-bearing liabilities

 

150,689

151,669

150,927

Return on equity (ROE), %

Return on equity (ROE), %

=

Profit for the reporting period (rolling 12 months) x 100

 

 

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent (quarterly average)


EUR thousand

 

30.6.2022

30.6.2021

31.12.2021

Profit for the reporting period (rolling 12 months)

 

-3,817

38,067

20,734

 

 

 

 

 

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30.6.2021 / 30.6.2020 / 31.12.2020

 

159,386

138,551

145,882

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30.9.2021 / 30.9.2020 / 31.3.2021

 

159,682

144,074

152,227

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 31.12.2021 / 31.12.2020 / 30.6.2021

 

163,199

145,882

159,386

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 31.3.2022 / 31.3.2021 / 30.9.2021

 

153,504

152,227

159,682

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30.6.2022 / 30.6.2021 / 31.12.2021

 

158,098

159,386

163,199

Average

 

158,774

148,024

156,075

 

 

 

 

 

Return on equity (ROE), %

 

-2.4

25.7

13.3

        

Invested capital

Invested capital

=

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent + interest-bearing liabilities


EUR thousand

 

30.6.2022

30.6.2021

31.12.2021

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

 

158,098

159,386

163,199

Interest-bearing liabilities

 

149,577

149,229

149,134

Cash and cash equivalents

-97 114

-115,964

-101,357

Invested capital

 

210,561

192,651

210,975

The calculation formula for invested capital has been changed. Previous years’ figures have been restated.

Return on invested capital (ROI), %

Return on invested capital (ROI), %

=

Operating profit (rolling 12 months) x 100

Invested capital, quarterly average

The calculation formula for ROI has been changed. Previous years’ figures have been restated.

EUR thousand

 

30.6.2022

30.6.2021

31.12.2021

Operating profit (rolling 12 months)

 

-1,139

45,345

26,941

 

 

 

 

 

Invested capital 30.6.2021 / 30.6.2020 / 31.12.2020

 

192,651

199,529

188,298

Invested capital 30.9.2021 / 30.9.2020 / 31.3.2021

 

205,786

191,626

170,609

Invested capital 31.12.2021 / 31.12.2020 / 30.6.2021

 

210,975

188,298

192,651

Invested capital 31.3.2022 / 31.3.2021 / 30.9.2021

 

205,806

170,609

205,786

Invested capital 30.6.2022 / 30.6.2021 / 31.12.2021

 

210,561

192,651

210,975

Average

 

205,156

188,543

193,664

 

 

 

 

 

Return on invested capital (ROI), %

 

-0.6

24.1

13.9

Equity ratio, %

Equity ratio, %

=

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent x 100

Total assets - advances received


EUR thousand

 

30.6.2022

30.6.2021

31.12.2021

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

 

158,098

159,386

163,199

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

405,922

392,508

386,660

Advances received

 

-107

-190

-75

 

 

405,814

392,318

386,584

 

 

 

 

 

Equity ratio, %

 

39.0

40.6

42.2

Gearing, %

Gearing, %

=

Interest-bearing net debt x 100

 

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent


EUR thousand

 

30.6.2022

30.6.2021

31.12.2021

Interest-bearing net debt

 

53,575

35,705

49,570

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent

 

158,098

159,386

163,199

Gearing, %

 

33.9

22.4

30.4

NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET AREA

EUR thousand

1-6/2022

1-6/2021

1-12/2021

Finland

1,895

1,367

2,707

Rest of Europe

96,307

85,473

168,841

North and South America

128,872

141,096

269,247

Rest of the world

1,214

1,044

2,424

Total

228,288

228,980

443,219

QUARTERLY SALES DEVELOPMENT BY BUSINESS AREA

 

2022

2021

EUR thousand

4-6

1-3

10-12

7-9

4-6

1-3

Americas

64,226

61,726

68,858

57,048

67,402

71,904

Europe

53,819

48,530

46,747

41,634

46,251

43,432

Unallocated exchange differences and eliminations

-26

12

-20

-28

-6

-2

Total

118,019

110,269

115,585

98,654

113,647

115,333

QUARTERLY DEVELOPMENT

 

2022

2021

EUR thousand

4-6

1-3

10-12

7-9

4-6

1-3

Net sales

118,019

110,269

115,585

98,654

113,647

115,333

Comparable EBITDA

1,863

3,298

8,983

4,240

15,277

18,534

as % of net sales

1.6

3.0

7.8

4.3

13.4

16.1

EBITDA

1,863

3,298

8,983

4,240

15,277

18,534

as % of net sales

1.6

3.0

7.8

4.3

13.4

16.1

Items affecting comparability

Operating profit

-2,903

-1,268

3,874

-842

10,317

13,592

as % of net sales

-2.5

-1.2

3.4

-0.9

9.1

11.8

Net financial items

723

-930

-1,074

-969

-1,613

3,266

Profit before income taxes

-2,180

-2,198

2,800

-1,811

8,704

16,858

as % of net sales

-1.8

-2.0

2.4

-1.8

7.7

14.6

RELATED PARTY INFORMATION

The related parties of Suominen include the members of the Board of Directors, President & CEO and the members of the Corporate Executive Team as well as their family members and their controlled companies. In addition, shareholders who have a significant influence in Suominen through share ownership are included in related parties. Suominen has no associated companies.

In its transactions with related parties Suominen follows the same commercial terms as in transactions with third parties.

The Annual General Meeting held on March 24, 2022 resolved that 25% of the annual remuneration for the Board of Directors is paid in Suominen Corporation’s shares. The number of shares transferred to the members of the Board of Directors as their remuneration payable in shares for 2022 was 18,585 shares. The shares were transferred on May 17, 2022 and the value of the transferred shares totaled EUR 61,331.

One of Suominen’s share-based plans was vested and shares were transferred to the participants of the plan in February. The President & CEO received 60,739 shares, and the value of the shares and portion settled in cash totaled EUR 463 thousand. The number of the shares transferred to other members of the Executive Team was 116,755 shares. The value of the shares and the portion settled in cash was EUR 817 thousand.


CHANGES IN PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

EUR thousand

Property, plant and equip.

Intangible assets

Property, plant and equip.

Intangible assets

Property, plant and equip.

Intangible assets

Carrying amount at the beginning of the period

115,478

13,176

104,666

16,748

104,666

16,748

Capital expenditure and increases

3,645

346

10,604

70

17,609

162

Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

-5,699

-1,920

-6,590

-1,719

-13,061

-3,801

Exchange differences and other changes

8,101

-53

2,802

55

6,264

68

Carrying amount at the end of the period

121,525

11,550

111,482

15,153

115,478

13,176


 

30.6.2022

30.6.2021

31.12.2021

EUR thousand

Right-of-use assets

Right-of-use assets

Right-of-use assets

Carrying amount at the beginning of the period

15,741

17,784

17,784

Increases

609

325

719

Disposals and decreases

-2

-17

-103

Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

-1,712

-1,593

-3,230

Exchange differences and other changes

609

239

571

Carrying amount at the end of the period

15,245

16,738

15,741

Goodwill is not included in intangible assets.

CHANGES IN INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

EUR thousand

1-6/2022

1-6/2021

1-12/2021

Total interest-bearing liabilities at the beginning of the period

149,134

100,293

100,293

Current liabilities at the beginning of the period

86,823

2,539

2,539

Repayment of current liabilities, cash flow items

-1,529

-1,326

-2,757

Increases in current liabilities, non-cash flow items

203

114

309

Decreases of current liabilities, non-cash flow items

-2

-20

-67

Reclassification from non-current liabilities

1,503

1,285

86,610

Periodization of debentures to amortized cost, non-cash flow items

615

105

Exchange rate difference, non-cash flow item

120

37

84

Current liabilities at the end of the period

87,734

2,628

86,823

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities at the beginning of the period

13,167

14,892

14,892

Increases in non-current liabilities, non-cash flow items

407

218

418

Decreases of non-current liabilities, non-cash flow items

-5

-47

Reclassification to current liabilities

-1,503

-1,285

-2,653

Exchange rate difference, non-cash flow item

563

220

557

Non-current liabilities at the end of the period

12,632

14,040

13,167

 

 

 

 

Non-current debentures at the beginning of the period

49,144

82,862

82,862

Increases in debentures

50,000

50,000

Periodization of debentures to amortized cost, non-cash flow items

66

596

1,178

Tender and issuance costs of the debentures, cash flow items

-898

-939

Reclassification to current liabilities

-83,957

Non-current debentures at the end of the period

49,211

132,560

49,144

Total interest-bearing liabilities at the end of the period

149,577

149,229

149,134

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

EUR thousands

30.6.2022

 

30.6.2021

31.12.2021

 

 

 

 

 

Other commitments

 

 

 

 

Leasing commitments

74

 

121

85

Contractual commitments to acquire property, plant and equipment

1,028

 

2,840

713

Commitments to leases not yet commenced

290

 

65

458

 

 

 

 

 

Guarantees

 

 

 

 

On own behalf

3,778

 

3,875

3,495

Other own commitments

21,229

 

29,107

24,713

 

25,007

 

32,982

28,208

NOMINAL AND FAIR VALUES OF DERIVATIVE INSTRUMENTS

 

30.6.2022

30.6.2021

31.12.2021

EUR thousand

Nominal value

Fair
value

Nominal
value

Fair
value

Nominal
value

Fair
value

Currency forward contracts

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hedge accounting not applied

2,108

-38

2,777

-48

1,960

-14

FINANCIAL ASSETS BY CATEGORY

a. Fair value through profit or loss

b. Financial assets at amortized cost

c. Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

d. Carrying amount

e. Fair value

 

Classification

EUR thousand

a.

b.

c.

d.

e.

Equity instruments

421

421

421

Trade receivables

68,836

68,836

68,836

Derivative receivables

8

8

8

Interest and other financial receivables

285

285

285

Cash and cash equivalents

97,114

97,114

97,114

Total 30.6.2022

8

166,236

421

166,664

166,664


EUR thousand

a.

b.

c.

d.

e.

Equity instruments

421

421

421

Trade receivables

65,495

65,495

65,495

Derivative receivables

2

2

2

Interest and other financial receivables

259

259

259

Cash and cash equivalents

101,357

101,357

101,357

Total 31.12.2021

2

167,111

421

167,534

167,534

Principles in estimating fair value of financial assets for 2022 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2021.

FINANCIAL LIABILITIES

 

30.6.2022

31.12.2021

EUR thousand

Carrying amount

Fair value

Nominal value

Carrying amount

Fair value

Nominal value

 

Non-current financial liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Debentures

49,211

42,075

50,000

49,144

49,125

50,000

 

Lease liabilities

12,632

12,632

12,632

13,167

13,167

13,167

 

Total non-current financial liabilities

61,843

54,707

62,632

62,311

62,292

63,167

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current financial liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Debentures

84,677

85,264

85,000

84,062

86,496

85,000

 

Lease liabilities

3,057

3,057

3,057

2,761

2,761

2,761

 

Interest accruals

1,611

1,611

1,611

936

936

936

 

Derivative liabilities

46

46

46

15

15

15

 

Other current liabilities

328

328

328

379

379

379

 

Trade payables

62,600

62,600

62,600

45,661

45,661

45,661

 

Total current financial liabilities

152,318

152,905

152,641

133,814

136,248

134,752

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

214,162

207,612

215,274

196,125

198,540

197,919

 


Principles in estimating fair value for financial liabilities for 2022 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2022.

FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT HIERARCHY

EUR thousands

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Financial assets and liabilities at fair value

 

 

 

Currency forward contracts, assets

8

Equity instruments

421

Total

8

421

 

 

 

 

Derivatives at fair value

 

 

 

Currency forward contracts, liabilities

-46

Total

-46

Principles in estimating fair value of financial assets and their hierarchies for 2022 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2021.

There were no transfers in the fair value measurement hierarchy levels during the reporting period.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:
Petri Helsky, President & CEO, tel. +358 (0)10 214 3080
Toni Tamminen, CFO, tel. +358 (0)10 214 3051

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2021 were EUR 443.2 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.suominen.fi

Attachment


