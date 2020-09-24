CORRECTION - Sunwing partners with Medcan to support industry-leading health and safety program

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Sunwing Vacations Inc., please note that the last sentence of the first paragraph should open with "As Sunwing resumes operations over the coming months" instead of "As Sunwing resumes operations starting November 6". The corrected release follows:

Sunwing is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Medcan, a global healthcare leader providing medical expertise, consultation and health inspiration. Medcan will advise on the company’s Safe with Sunwing program related to COVID-19 throughout the entire vacation, in addition to providing ongoing support for customer and employee health and safety. As Sunwing resumes operations over the coming months, the tour operator will rely on information and expertise from the medical community’s most trusted advisors to help promote a safe and healthy return to travel for Canadians.



“As Canadians return to responsible travel over the months ahead, we are committed to earning their trust so that they can vacation safely and with peace of mind,” said Samantha Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer of Sunwing Travel Group. “By partnering with Medcan, we are reinforcing our promise to customers that their entire vacation experience can be enjoyed with a top-to-bottom commitment to safety, from check-in to the flight, transfers, hotel stay and the journey home.”

Dr. Peter Nord, Chief Medical Officer at Medcan, will now act as Sunwing’s Chief Medical Advisor, providing guidance and support on all aspects of the Safe with Sunwing program. He will be supported in this capacity by Medcan’s Medical Advisory Services Team (MAST), a group of physicians with expertise in a broad range of disciplines, including occupational health and safety. “We’re pleased to be partnering with Sunwing, sharing our comprehensive medical expertise and helping Canadians get back to travelling safely,” said Dr. Nord. “With so much uncertainty, we’re keen to offer reassurance and advice to ease any concerns Canadians may have by providing a science-based approach to health and safety.”

The Safe with Sunwing commitment, supported by Medcan, ensures the health and safety of customers from the moment they check in to their airport transfers, throughout their resort stay and their flight home. As a Canadian-owned and operated business, Sunwing is the only travel company that owns its airline and transfer buses and operates over 30 hotels throughout the tropics – ensuring that the highest quality of Canadian health and safety standards are in place throughout the entire vacation experience.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing customers benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. The company supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid.

About Medcan

Medcan is a global healthcare leader providing medical expertise, consultation and health inspiration to achieve its mission of helping people ‘Live Well for Life’. Based on the pillars of evidence-based care, exceptional client service, and the latest in technology, Medcan’s team of over 90 physicians and specialists support employee healthcare across the continuum of health, including with its ‘Safe at Work’ program helping organizations navigate the pandemic.

